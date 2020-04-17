All metered parking on both sides of PCH in Huntington Beach is closed due to coronavirus

All metered parking on both sides of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach has been closed, along with all beaches in Huntington Harbour, in an effort to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move, which took effect Thursday night for an indefinite period, is an extension of a measure last week that closed beachside metered parking between Sixth and Goldenwest streets, according to city spokesman Eric McCoy.

Any vehicle parked at a metered stall on either side of PCH will be ticketed or towed. There will be additional police patrols to assist with parking and crowding issues in neighborhoods near the beach, McCoy said.

Beaches closed within Huntington Harbour include Davenport, Humboldt, Trinidad and Seabridge Park and all harbor beaches along Pacific Coast Highway in Sunset Beach, according to the city.

The closures follow the city’s recent decisions to close the Huntington Beach Pier, beach parking lots and grass areas adjacent to the city beach path to minimize public gatherings.

City Hall and libraries also are closed to the public, along with amenities such as playground equipment, sports fields and courts and the dog park in Central Park.

Vardon writes for Times Community News. City News Service contributed to this report.