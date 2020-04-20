Street repairs, tree trimming, graffiti removal face cuts under Garcetti budget plan

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled a $10.5-billion budget for the city Monday that imposes cuts across an array of city agencies, with nearly 16,000 city workers being furloughed in response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Garcetti’s proposed spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 is expected to result in fewer street repairs, fewer trees trimmed and longer wait times for the city’s 311 public services hotline. Graffiti paint-out services, neighborhood councils, gang intervention programs and various infrastructure projects are also on track to have less money in the coming fiscal year, aides to Garcetti said.

The budget predicts revenues will rise just 1.8%, compared with the 4.5% annual average growth the city has seen since over the last six years.

The mayor released his budget a day after he provided a grim forecast for the coming year, warning viewers during his State of the City address that the downturn would be worse than the 2008 recession.

Advertisement

“From a fiscal perspective, this is the worst it’s ever been,” Garcetti said.

The economic shutdown will touch many corners of Los Angeles’ budget, which relies on an array of revenue sources — including hotel room stays, taxes on business and consumer sales and parking fees — to pay for the salaries of police officers, firefighters and other essential services.

Sales tax, for instance, is expected to come in at $557 million in the coming year, compared with original projections of $635 million.

Advertisement

Garcetti is planning to save $139 million by imposing furloughs on nearly 16,000 civilian city workers, Garcetti’s financial advisors said Monday. Although those employees would experience a 10% reduction in pay in the coming fiscal year, many others would be spared.

Furloughs will not be required of police officers, firefighters, sanitation workers, librarians and staffers at the Department of Building and Safety, which processes construction permits and inspects new and existing buildings.

Scores of city facilities remain closed to the public, including cultural centers, the Los Angeles Zoo and all branch libraries. Many city employees, including librarians, have already been reassigned to work in recreation centers operating as makeshift homeless shelters.

Although Garcetti’s budget reduces overtime spending for public safety workers, the police and fire departments will be largely shielded from cuts.

Advertisement

City departments had already this year been asked to come up with ways to slash their budgets and find savings for existing deficits caused by the labor agreements.

The city will likely need to tap $190 million from the city’s reserve fund to get through the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, Garcetti’s budget analysts say.