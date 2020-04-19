Mayor Eric Garcetti calls for furloughs of thousands of L.A. city workers

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced plans on Sunday for furloughs of thousands of city workers, part of a larger effort to ensure the city survives the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

With tax revenues coming in far short of projections, Garcetti said he would seek 26 unpaid days off from the city’s civilian workforce as a way to balance the budget. The move would represent a 10% reduction in pay, he said.

The coming financial downturn will be worse than the 2008 recession, when city leaders laid off hundreds of workers and eliminated thousands of jobs, said Garcetti, during his yearly State of the City address.

“Until now, it was the biggest economic blow of our lifetime, and it hurt,” he said. “But there’s no way to sugarcoat this. This is bigger, it will hurt more.”

How acutely the public would feel the upcoming cuts is far from clear. Furlough days will not be demanded of police officers, firefighters or workers at the Department of Water and Power, among others.

Advertisement

Garcetti has already closed a number of city facilities to the public, including cultural centers, the Los Angeles Zoo and scores of branch libraries. Some city employees have been reassigned to work in recreation centers operating as makeshift homeless shelters.

Sunday’s address comes at an extraordinary time for Garcetti and the city. Over the last five weeks, he has issued emergency orders to close businesses, halt evictions, require face masks, waive parking tickets and generally keep Angelenos away from each other on beaches, hiking trails and in other locations.

With much of the city staying indoors, Sunday’s speech bore little resemblance to previous State of the City addresses in L.A. Gone was the color guard and the other ceremonial flourishes that typically accompany Garcetti’s yearly address to the city.

Advertisement

In normal years, Garcetti has delivered the address before hundreds of people in packed venues such as the California Science Center and the Valley Performing Arts Center at Cal State Northridge. On Sunday, he spoke inside a mostly empty City Council chamber, with even council members staying at home.

As a result, the event felt closer to one of the many evening coronavirus briefings given by Garcetti since mid-March, when he ordered the closure of bars, nightclubs, fitness centers, movie theaters and other businesses.

The coronavirus outbreak and accompanying economic downturn pose by far the biggest challenge to Garcetti and other city leaders in more than a decade.

Revenue for the coming budget year could be as much as $598 million below projections, depending on how long Angelenos continue staying indoors, according to figures released last week by City Controller Ron Galperin.

Advertisement

Much of the reductions have been caused by the steep drop-off in tourism activity, including a major decline in projected hotel bed taxes, Galperin said. Since stay-at-home orders were issued across the state, unemployment claims have skyrocketed, with workers in the entertainment, hospitality and travel industries hit particularly hard.

Garcetti is scheduled to release his proposed budget Monday. The document, which covers spending for the fiscal year that starts July 1, must be approved by the City Council before it can go into effect.