Here’s how to get tested for the coronavirus in L.A. County

Four new drive-through coronavirus testing sites opened in Los Angeles County on Monday.
The locations are at a city-owned parking lot in Bell, at Beverly Community Hospital in Montebello, at PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital in MacArthur Park and at PIH Health Whittier Hospital, county officials announced over the weekend.
Any resident with symptoms of COVID-19 can now make a same- or next-day appointment for testing, the county announced Friday. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
Previously, testing was limited to those 65 and older or with underlying health conditions, but earlier this month, the county expanded eligibility requirements to include anyone with symptoms.
Officials have said that more widespread testing and contact tracing are key to assessing the scope of the pandemic and taking steps toward lifting stay-at-home orders.
To make an appointment, residents must visit the county’s testing website and fill out a questionnaire. If they are eligible, they will receive an appointment confirmation number by email, which they must bring along with a photo ID in order to be tested.
Though most of the testing sites are drive-throughs, they also can accommodate walk-ups, provided people make an appointment, officials said. Those without internet access can call 211 to make an appointment. No one will be turned away because of immigration status or lack of insurance, officials said.
Test results take three to four days, and those who are positive will be notified by phone, while those who are negative will receive an email.
There are now 34 testing sites in L.A. County. Here is a full list.
- Antelope Valley Mall (1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale)
- Pomona Fairplex (Gate 17, West McKinley/Fairplex Drive)
- South Bay Galleria (1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach)
- Carbon Health-Echo Park (walk-up only; 2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M, Los Angeles)
- Crenshaw Christian Center (7901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles)
- Glendale Memorial Hospital (222 W. Eulalia St., Glendale)
- Hansen Dam Recreational Center (entrance on Osborne Street, 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace)
- High Desert Medical Group (43839 15th St. W., Lancaster)
- Hotchkin Memorial Training Center (1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles)
- VA Parking Lot 15 (100 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles; at the corner of Constitution and Davis)
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center (18460 Roscoe Blvd., Northridge; enter on Reseda Boulevard)
- Lincoln Park (3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — Commerce, Goodrich (972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce)
- AltaMed Medical Group — Pico Rivera, Passons (6336 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — South Gate (8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate)
- Long Beach City College (1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — West Covina (1300 S. Sunset Ave., West Covina)
- Charles R. Drew Campus (1731 E 120th St. Los Angeles)
- Santa Clarita (26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita)
- Pasadena (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena)
- East L.A. College (1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park; between Floral and Cesar Chavez)
- Avors Medical Group (42135 10th St. W, Suite 101, Lancaster)
- Warner Center (6097 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills)
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (8730 Alden Drive, Los Angeles)
- Kedren Community Health Center (walk-up only; 4211 Avalon, Los Angeles)
- Altamed Medical Group (2040 Camfield Ave., Los Angeles)
- Bellflower Civic Center (16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower)
- The Forum (3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood)
- San Gabriel Valley Airport (4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte)
- AltaMed Evaluation and Testing Site — Pennsylvania (1724 Pennsylvania Ave., Los Angeles)
- Beverly Hospital (309 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello)
- Good Samaritan Hospital (1225 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles)
- Bell (6480-6410 Atlantic Ave., Bell)
- PIH Health Hospital — Whittier (12401 Washington Blvd., Whittier)