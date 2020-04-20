Here’s how to get tested for the coronavirus in L.A. County

Four new drive-through coronavirus testing sites opened in Los Angeles County on Monday.

The locations are at a city-owned parking lot in Bell, at Beverly Community Hospital in Montebello, at PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital in MacArthur Park and at PIH Health Whittier Hospital, county officials announced over the weekend.

Any resident with symptoms of COVID-19 can now make a same- or next-day appointment for testing, the county announced Friday. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Previously, testing was limited to those 65 and older or with underlying health conditions, but earlier this month, the county expanded eligibility requirements to include anyone with symptoms.

Officials have said that more widespread testing and contact tracing are key to assessing the scope of the pandemic and taking steps toward lifting stay-at-home orders.

To make an appointment, residents must visit the county’s testing website and fill out a questionnaire. If they are eligible, they will receive an appointment confirmation number by email, which they must bring along with a photo ID in order to be tested.

Though most of the testing sites are drive-throughs, they also can accommodate walk-ups, provided people make an appointment, officials said. Those without internet access can call 211 to make an appointment. No one will be turned away because of immigration status or lack of insurance, officials said.

Test results take three to four days, and those who are positive will be notified by phone, while those who are negative will receive an email.

There are now 34 testing sites in L.A. County. Here is a full list.