Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Here’s how to get tested for the coronavirus in L.A. County

1/25
A person drops a specimen at a new COVID-19 mobile testing site in Bell.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
2/25
A person swabs their mouth at a new COVID-19 mobile testing site in Bell.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
3/25
A man talks with a healthcare worker outside Kedren Community Health Center in South LA, where they are offering walk-up coronavirus testing along with other medical services.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
4/25
A specimen is turned in at the new mobile testing site for people with symptoms of the coronavirus at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
5/25
A portrait and quote by Martin Luther King, Jr. overlooks a new mobile testing site for people with symptoms of the coronavirus at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
6/25
Julie Montez, right, sits in her car as a nurse administers a coronavirus test at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
7/25
Nurses pose for a fun photo between breaks at a drive-through public testing for coronavirus at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
8/25
Healthcare workers tend to a driver in line at a drive-through Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site at the Westminster Mall in Westminster.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
9/25
Healthcare workers tend to a driver in line at a drive-through Coronavirus testing site at the Westminster Mall in Westminster.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
10/25
Juan Infante, a certified medical assistant, takes the temperature of a patient before she gets tested for Covid-19.   (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
11/25
Gessie Lurlay is working as a coronavirus screener at the Camarena Health Center in Madera.   (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
12/25
Francis Gon-Gibbs, of LA County Fire Department Lifeguard Division, stands at the entrance of a new mobile testing site for people with symptoms of the coronavirus at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
13/25
A man drops off his self-administered COVID-19 test in a blue bin at a drive-up test site at the Veterans Administration Parking Lot 15 outside of Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
14/25
Workers direct drivers at a drive-up test site for COVID-19 at the Veterans Administration Parking Lot 15 outside of Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
15/25
A man misses the blue bin while dropping off his self-administered COVID-19 test at a drive-up test site at the Veterans Administration Parking Lot 15 outside of Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
16/25
Workers help conduct drive-thru coronavirus testing at Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
17/25
A sign directs people to drive-thru coronavirus testing at Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
18/25
Cassidy Roosen, with Beach Cities Health District, holds up a sign that says, “We’re All In This Together,” while waiting to direct cars at a drive-through, appointment-only coronavirus testing location, at the South Bay Galleria, in Redondo Beach.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
19/25
A woman shows her notice from her doctor that allows her to obtain a test for COVID-19 at a new drive-up testing site in a parking lot at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
20/25
Coronavirus CO drive-thru sample collection takes place at the county fairgrounds in Victorville.  (Irfan Khan/Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
21/25
San Bernardino County health care worker takes a sample at a coronavirus drive-thru sample collection that took place at the county fairgrounds in Victorville.   (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
22/25
Motorists, line up on Stadium Way, near Dodger Stadium, waiting to enter a parking lot and be tested for the coronavirus.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
23/25
Members of the Los Angeles Fire Dept. wear protective gear while handing out kits to people to swab the inside of their mouths to test for the coronavirus, inside a parking lot on Stadium Way, near Dodger Stadium.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
24/25
Riverside County medical personnel screen a car of load of four people at a coronavirus drive-though testing facility for Coachella Valley residents in the parking lot of the Southwest in Indian Wells.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
25/25
Aerial views cars lined up for drive-through coronavirus testing inside a parking lot on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
April 20, 2020
12:55 PM
Share

Four new drive-through coronavirus testing sites opened in Los Angeles County on Monday.

The locations are at a city-owned parking lot in Bell, at Beverly Community Hospital in Montebello, at PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital in MacArthur Park and at PIH Health Whittier Hospital, county officials announced over the weekend.

Any resident with symptoms of COVID-19 can now make a same- or next-day appointment for testing, the county announced Friday. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Previously, testing was limited to those 65 and older or with underlying health conditions, but earlier this month, the county expanded eligibility requirements to include anyone with symptoms.

Advertisement

Officials have said that more widespread testing and contact tracing are key to assessing the scope of the pandemic and taking steps toward lifting stay-at-home orders.

To make an appointment, residents must visit the county’s testing website and fill out a questionnaire. If they are eligible, they will receive an appointment confirmation number by email, which they must bring along with a photo ID in order to be tested.

Though most of the testing sites are drive-throughs, they also can accommodate walk-ups, provided people make an appointment, officials said. Those without internet access can call 211 to make an appointment. No one will be turned away because of immigration status or lack of insurance, officials said.

Test results take three to four days, and those who are positive will be notified by phone, while those who are negative will receive an email.

Advertisement

There are now 34 testing sites in L.A. County. Here is a full list.

  • Antelope Valley Mall (1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale)
  • Pomona Fairplex (Gate 17, West McKinley/Fairplex Drive)
  • South Bay Galleria (1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach)
  • Carbon Health-Echo Park (walk-up only; 2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M, Los Angeles)
  • Crenshaw Christian Center (7901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles)
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital (222 W. Eulalia St., Glendale)
  • Hansen Dam Recreational Center (entrance on Osborne Street, 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace)
  • High Desert Medical Group (43839 15th St. W., Lancaster)
  • Hotchkin Memorial Training Center (1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles)
  • VA Parking Lot 15 (100 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles; at the corner of Constitution and Davis)
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center (18460 Roscoe Blvd., Northridge; enter on Reseda Boulevard)
  • Lincoln Park (3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles)
  • AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — Commerce, Goodrich (972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce)
  • AltaMed Medical Group — Pico Rivera, Passons (6336 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera)
  • AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — South Gate (8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate)
  • Long Beach City College (1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach)
  • AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — West Covina (1300 S. Sunset Ave., West Covina)
  • Charles R. Drew Campus (1731 E 120th St. Los Angeles)
  • Santa Clarita (26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita)
  • Pasadena (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena)
  • East L.A. College (1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park; between Floral and Cesar Chavez)
  • Avors Medical Group (42135 10th St. W, Suite 101, Lancaster)
  • Warner Center (6097 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills)
  • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (8730 Alden Drive, Los Angeles)
  • Kedren Community Health Center (walk-up only; 4211 Avalon, Los Angeles)
  • Altamed Medical Group (2040 Camfield Ave., Los Angeles)
  • Bellflower Civic Center (16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower)
  • The Forum (3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood)
  • San Gabriel Valley Airport (4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte)
  • AltaMed Evaluation and Testing Site — Pennsylvania (1724 Pennsylvania Ave., Los Angeles)
  • Beverly Hospital (309 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello)
  • Good Samaritan Hospital (1225 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles)
  • Bell (6480-6410 Atlantic Ave., Bell)
  • PIH Health Hospital — Whittier (12401 Washington Blvd., Whittier)
CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Alex Wigglesworth
Follow Us
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement