Last week, staff photographer Jay L. Clendenin was not feeling well. He had headaches that wouldn’t go away and a cough.

He thought it could be a mild cold, or worse. So he booked an appointment at a drive-through facility in Redondo Beach to get tested for the coronavirus infection. Here is what that process looked like. Officials told him the results could come in as soon as 27 hours or as long as one week.

Los Angeles County continues to open new drive-through testing facilities.