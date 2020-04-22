LAPD officers responding to car accident fatally shoot man with ‘edged weapon’

Los Angeles Police Department officers responding to a car accident late Wednesday afternoon shot and killed a man on the street with an “edged weapon,” according to the agency.

About 5:30 p.m., officers from the Newton station arrived at the accident scene near 32nd and San Pedro streets and soon encountered the man holding the weapon, according to the LAPD.

The man was hit by gunfire, fell to the ground and died at the scene, the LAPD said. The edged weapon was recovered at the scene, according to the agency.

The LAPD released only minimal information Wednesday evening about the shooting and will provide a more detailed report, probably in four days, an agency spokesman said.

Two people involved in the traffic accident were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition.

The shooting occurred about half a mile from where Alex Flores, 34, , was shot and killed by police in November.