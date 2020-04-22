Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

LAPD officers responding to car accident fatally shoot man with ‘edged weapon’

Officer-involved shooting
(Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
April 22, 2020
9:50 PM
Los Angeles Police Department officers responding to a car accident late Wednesday afternoon shot and killed a man on the street with an “edged weapon,” according to the agency.

About 5:30 p.m., officers from the Newton station arrived at the accident scene near 32nd and San Pedro streets and soon encountered the man holding the weapon, according to the LAPD.

The man was hit by gunfire, fell to the ground and died at the scene, the LAPD said. The edged weapon was recovered at the scene, according to the agency.

The LAPD released only minimal information Wednesday evening about the shooting and will provide a more detailed report, probably in four days, an agency spokesman said.

Two people involved in the traffic accident were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition.

The shooting occurred about half a mile from where Alex Flores, 34, , was shot and killed by police in November.

California
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
