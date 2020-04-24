Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County health officials on Friday announced 33 new coronavirus-related cases, bringing the total to 1,845.
Officials did not report any additional COVID-19-related fatalities, which stand at 36.
The Orange County Healthy Agency reported 150 hospitalizations, with 63 of those in intensive care.
Countywide, 22,083 tests have been administered to date, with 1,267 new tests reported on Friday, according to the agency.
Age breakdown of cases
0-17 — 33
18-24 — 144
25-34 — 300
35-44 — 266
45-64 — 717
65+ — 384
Age breakdown of deaths
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 2
45-64 — 11
65+ — 21
Cases by community
Aliso Viejo — 17
Anaheim — 247
Brea — 19
Buena Park — 69
Costa Mesa — 33
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 39
Dana Point — 18
Fountain Valley — 25
Fullerton — 60
Garden Grove — 75
Huntington Beach — 162
Irvine — 120
La Habra — 42
La Palma — 12
Ladera Ranch — 10
Laguna Beach — 36
Laguna Hills — 17
Laguna Niguel — 32
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 26
Los Alamitos — 9
Mission Viejo — 39
Newport Beach — 91
Orange — 68
Placentia — 44
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 14
San Clemente — 43
San Juan Capistrano — 22
Santa Ana — 211
Seal Beach — 10
Stanton — 16
Trabuco Canyon — 10
Tustin — 34
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 32
Yorba Linda — 44
Other — 6
Unknown — 68
Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.