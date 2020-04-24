Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

Cases by community Aliso Viejo — 17 Anaheim — 247 Brea — 19 Buena Park — 69 Costa Mesa — 33 Coto de Caza — 5 Cypress — 39 Dana Point — 18 Fountain Valley — 25 Fullerton — 60 Garden Grove — 75 Huntington Beach — 162 Irvine — 120 La Habra — 42 La Palma — 12 Ladera Ranch — 10 Laguna Beach — 36 Laguna Hills — 17 Laguna Niguel — 32 Laguna Woods — 8 Lake Forest — 26 Los Alamitos — 9 Mission Viejo — 39 Newport Beach — 91 Orange — 68 Placentia — 44 Rancho Mission Viejo — 6 Rancho Santa Margarita — 14 San Clemente — 43 San Juan Capistrano — 22 Santa Ana — 211 Seal Beach — 10 Stanton — 16 Trabuco Canyon — 10 Tustin — 34 Villa Park — 6 Westminster — 32 Yorba Linda — 44 Other — 6 Unknown — 68

Countywide, 22,083 tests have been administered to date, with 1,267 new tests reported on Friday, according to the agency.

The Orange County Healthy Agency reported 150 hospitalizations, with 63 of those in intensive care.

Officials did not report any additional COVID-19-related fatalities, which stand at 36.

Orange County health officials on Friday announced 33 new coronavirus-related cases, bringing the total to 1,845.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies wear protective masks as they keep an eye on a Laguna Woods protest on April 4.

