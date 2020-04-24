Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

520161_OC residents protest use of hotel to treat homeless with coronavirus_16_AJS.jpg
Orange County sheriff’s deputies wear protective masks as they keep an eye on a Laguna Woods protest on April 4.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
April 24, 2020
1:04 PM
Share

Orange County health officials on Friday announced 33 new coronavirus-related cases, bringing the total to 1,845.

Officials did not report any additional COVID-19-related fatalities, which stand at 36.

The Orange County Healthy Agency reported 150 hospitalizations, with 63 of those in intensive care.

Countywide, 22,083 tests have been administered to date, with 1,267 new tests reported on Friday, according to the agency.

Advertisement

Age breakdown of cases
0-17 — 33
18-24 — 144
25-34 — 300
35-44 — 266
45-64 — 717
65+ — 384

Age breakdown of deaths
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 2
45-64 — 11
65+ — 21

Cases by community
Aliso Viejo — 17
Anaheim — 247
Brea — 19
Buena Park — 69
Costa Mesa — 33
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 39
Dana Point — 18
Fountain Valley — 25
Fullerton — 60
Garden Grove — 75
Huntington Beach — 162
Irvine — 120
La Habra — 42
La Palma — 12
Ladera Ranch — 10
Laguna Beach — 36
Laguna Hills — 17
Laguna Niguel — 32
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 26
Los Alamitos — 9
Mission Viejo — 39
Newport Beach — 91
Orange — 68
Placentia — 44
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 14
San Clemente — 43
San Juan Capistrano — 22
Santa Ana — 211
Seal Beach — 10
Stanton — 16
Trabuco Canyon — 10
Tustin — 34
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 32
Yorba Linda — 44
Other — 6
Unknown — 68

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement