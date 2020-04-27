Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Photos from inside Scripps Mercy Hospital’s battle against COVID-19

la-photos-1staff-528551-me-0423-frontline-mwy-0772.JPG
From left, registered nurse Saul Reynoso, nurse practitioner Charlotte Thomas and respiratory therapist Sandra Sandoval worked to stabilize a COVID-19 patient by placing central vascular lines after the patient was intubated, inside a negative pressure isolation room at the ICU.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
By Paul Sisson
April 27, 2020
6 AM
Hospitals closest to the U.S.-Mexico border are reporting increased numbers of COVID-19 patients as the pandemic continues to strain medical resources throughout Baja California.

The increased patient volume at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista reached an inflection point on Thursday, when the facility was forced to begin transferring COVID patients to its sister facility in San Diego for the first time since the pandemic started.

Dr. Juan Tovar, an emergency medicine specialist and operations executive at Scripps Chula Vista, said the overall success of San Diego County’s widespread social distancing campaign — one that has shut down beaches, kept all K-12 students home from school and shuttered all businesses deemed nonessential — has slowed the surge of patients enough that hospitals, backed up by those that are less heavily hit further north, have so far been able to keep pace with demand.

“One of the biggest things that we’ve learned in this environment is that we need constant communication, both with the intensive care unit and with our sister facility up in San Diego,” Tovar said. “Everybody needs to know what’s coming.”

Intensive care nurse manager Terry Taylor said everyone keeps an eye on the hospital’s main 26-bed COVID unit, which, as of late last week, was running at capacity pretty much all of the time.

“If half of them get sick, I’m suddenly full in the ICU,” she said. “That’s the thing I fear every day on the floor.”

But there are plenty of bright spots.

On Thursday, the ICU celebrated releasing its first two COVID patients, taking them off ventilators and sending them off the ward with music and applause.

la-photos-1staff-528551-me-0423-frontline-mwy-0502.JPG
Nurse practitioner Charlotte Thomas readied her supplies to stabilize a patient who had just been intubated inside a negative pressure isolation room at the ICU.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
la-photos-1staff-528551-me-0423-frontline-mwy-0285.JPG
Dr. Dennis Amundson, center, worked with his colleagues to intubate a patient with COVID-19 symptoms who had just arrived at the ICU at Scripps Mercy Hospital.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Scripps Mercy Hospital
Dr. Juan Tovar and nurse practitioner Charlotte Thomas watched as an intubation was performed on a patient with COVID-19 symptoms.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Scripps Mercy Hospital
Respiratory therapist Sandra Sandoval paid close attention as healthcare workers stabilized a COVID-19 patient inside a negative pressure isolation room at the ICU.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Scripps Mercy Hospital
From left, nurse practitioner Charlotte Thomas, respiratory therapist Sandra Sandoval and registered nurse Saul Reynoso worked on a COVID-19 patient.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Scripps Mercy Hospital
Lornna Hopping signaled to a colleague as they monitored a PPE removal process inside an anteroom that connects to a negative pressure isolation room housing a COVID-19 patient.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Scripps Mercy Hospital
Nurse practitioner Charlotte Thomas worked on stabilizing the patient and placing central vascular lines after an intubation.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Scripps Mercy Hospital
Healthcare workers celebrated as Claudia Martinez was discharged from the ICU after being extubated and recovering from COVID-19 symptoms at Scripps Mercy Hospital.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Scripps Mercy Hospital
Claudia Martinez was discharged from the ICU after her recovery.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Paul Sisson
Paul Sisson covers health care for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He is a member of the Association of Health Care Journalists. In his spare time, Paul enjoys photography, home brewing and following orders from his two young daughters.
