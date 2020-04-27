Photos from inside Scripps Mercy Hospital’s battle against COVID-19

Hospitals closest to the U.S.-Mexico border are reporting increased numbers of COVID-19 patients as the pandemic continues to strain medical resources throughout Baja California.
The increased patient volume at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista reached an inflection point on Thursday, when the facility was forced to begin transferring COVID patients to its sister facility in San Diego for the first time since the pandemic started.
Dr. Juan Tovar, an emergency medicine specialist and operations executive at Scripps Chula Vista, said the overall success of San Diego County’s widespread social distancing campaign — one that has shut down beaches, kept all K-12 students home from school and shuttered all businesses deemed nonessential — has slowed the surge of patients enough that hospitals, backed up by those that are less heavily hit further north, have so far been able to keep pace with demand.
“One of the biggest things that we’ve learned in this environment is that we need constant communication, both with the intensive care unit and with our sister facility up in San Diego,” Tovar said. “Everybody needs to know what’s coming.”
Intensive care nurse manager Terry Taylor said everyone keeps an eye on the hospital’s main 26-bed COVID unit, which, as of late last week, was running at capacity pretty much all of the time.
“If half of them get sick, I’m suddenly full in the ICU,” she said. “That’s the thing I fear every day on the floor.”
But there are plenty of bright spots.
On Thursday, the ICU celebrated releasing its first two COVID patients, taking them off ventilators and sending them off the ward with music and applause.