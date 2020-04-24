First big heat wave of the year hits Southern California and L.A. County beaches are closed

While people visiting O.C. beaches will be able to get on the sand and in the water, with proper social distancing, the parking lots will remain closed. And officials are urging outsiders to stay away.
That might be hard: Most Los Angeles County beaches (as well as trails and recreation areas) remain closed. So Orange County’s shores might end up being a big draw.
The shutdown of beaches from Malibu to the Orange County border is serving as a reminder of privileges that the county’s 10 million residents may have taken for granted, of the friction created when those privileges disappear and of the unequal access citizens have to the ocean and other open spaces.
Public officials and those patrolling the L.A. County beaches say that compliance with the shutdown has been high, with only about half a dozen people cited in more than a month for breaking the county beach ban.