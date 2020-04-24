Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

First big heat wave of the year hits Southern California and L.A. County beaches are closed

Broad Beach
Beachgoers walk along closed Broad Beach in Malibu. To fend off coronavirus contagion, Los Angeles County has kept beaches closed.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Staff
April 24, 2020
10:42 AM
Some Orange County beaches are open as the region’s first big heat wave of the year hits Southern California.

While people visiting O.C. beaches will be able to get on the sand and in the water, with proper social distancing, the parking lots will remain closed. And officials are urging outsiders to stay away.

That might be hard: Most Los Angeles County beaches (as well as trails and recreation areas) remain closed. So Orange County’s shores might end up being a big draw.

The shutdown of beaches from Malibu to the Orange County border is serving as a reminder of privileges that the county’s 10 million residents may have taken for granted, of the friction created when those privileges disappear and of the unequal access citizens have to the ocean and other open spaces.

Public officials and those patrolling the L.A. County beaches say that compliance with the shutdown has been high, with only about half a dozen people cited in more than a month for breaking the county beach ban.

Zuma Beach

Zuma Beach
Closed: Lifeguard towers sit on an empty Zuma Beach in Malibu.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Corral Beach

Corral Beach
Closed: Los Angeles County lifeguards ask a couple to leave Corral Beach in Malibu.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Venice Beach

Venice Beach
Closed: Beachgoers enjoy the sun and sand along the boardwalk in Venice Beach. Southern California beaches are expected to draw crowds this weekend as an early heat wave hits its peak on Saturday and Sunday, even though much of the shoreline remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Venice Beach
Closed: The setting sun casts a dark golden hue over everything at Venice Beach.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach
Closed: A lone figure walks onto a closed Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Hermosa Beach

Hermosa Beach
Closed: A visitor walks near the Strand, which has been closed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Hermosa Beach. The only one surfing was a statue of Dewey Weber.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach
Open: Beachgoers enjoying warm summer-like weather appear to be keeping their distance in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Huntington Beach
Open: Cailin Healy of Calabasas, center right, and a friend take a selfie together in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

San Clemente

San Clemente
Open: A couple takes in a sunset together near the San Clemente Pier.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hueneme Beach

Hueneme Beach
Open: Sisters Emily, 7, and Hazel Enholm, 4, spent the day at Hueneme Beach, which had a soft opening as Ventura County modified its pandemic restrictions.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Hueneme Beach
Open: People enjoy the surf and sand at Hueneme Beach in Ventura County.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Times Staff
