Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

San Francisco says vitally needed masks, gloves, face shields are being diverted

virus0312_testing
In March, medical staff at the Kaiser Permanente Geary campus in San Francisco prepare to test patients in a drive-through setting.
(Jessica Christian / The Chronicle)
By Maura DolanStaff Writer 
April 27, 2020
11:23 AM
Share
SAN FRANCISCO — 

The mayor of San Francisco says the city is still struggling to get adequate medical equipment to battle coronavirus, including masks, gloves, face shields and gowns.

The buying isn’t the issue — Mayor London Breed said the city had been able to purchase 15 million pieces of the medical gear, known as personal protective equipment, and private firms have donated more.

But getting the equipment has been challenging, she said at a news conference Friday.

“We had isolation gowns on the way to San Francisco and then diverted to France,” she said. Another order of equipment went through customs and then was “confiscated” by FEMA for other places.

Advertisement

The city also has had equipment go through customs, Breed said, only to have it taken and “put on the market for the highest bidder.”

California
California faces growing pressure to ease stay-at-home rules, at least in some regions
Pacific Beach Protest
California
California faces growing pressure to ease stay-at-home rules, at least in some regions
More pressure is likely to be placed on Gov. Gavin Newsom to offer a clearer timeline to reopening California amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“That at the height of this pandemic we are still having a conversation about PPE really does blow my mind,” she said. “There has been nothing that has been more frustrating.”

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s director of public health said Friday that about 10% of the city’s positive coronavirus cases were homeless people or those living in single-room-occupancy hotels.

Advertisement

Dr. Grant Colfax, speaking at the news conference with Breed and other city officials, said the city continued to respond to occasional positive cases in its homeless shelters by doing testing, deep cleaning and moving residents into hotels leased by the city.

At long-term-care facilities in the city, 113 people have been infected with the virus, he said. He did not know the number of deaths.

He said experts from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were working with these nursing homes to stem the pace of infections. The city’s Department of Public Health also checks in with the homes once a week to provide advice and protective equipment.

The city successfully stemmed an early outbreak of coronavirus infection at Laguna Honda Hospital, one of the largest skilled nursing facilities in the nation, but Colfax said new infections may occur.

Advertisement

Testing showed that five staff members and four residents at Laguna Honda were positive for the virus. All are in good condition, Colfax said, and there has not been another positive case since April 7.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Maura Dolan
Follow Us
Maura Dolan is the California-based legal affairs writer for the Los Angeles Times. She covers the California Supreme Court and the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. A California native, she graduated from UC Berkeley and has worked in Washington and Los Angeles for The Times. She is now based in San Francisco.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement