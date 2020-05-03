L.A. County coronavirus cases top 25,000, with more than 1,200 deaths

Los Angeles County public health officials on Sunday reported 21 additional coronavirus-related deaths and 781 new cases overall, pushing the county’s total number to more than 25,000.

“The people lost to COVID-19 are mourned by all of us in L.A. County, and to their loved ones, we wish you peace and healing,” Barbara Ferrer, the county health director, said in a statement.

Long Beach, which has its own health department, reported 15 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 25,677 cases and 1,229 related deaths.

The highest death rates per 100,000 people continue to be seen among black people, those who identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and people who live in communities with high levels of poverty, the county Department of Public Health said in a news release.

Nearly 159,000 people in L.A. County have now been tested and have received their results, with about 14% testing positive.

Statewide, more than 54,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in California, and more than 2,200 people have died.

Ferrer urged L.A. County residents to continue to be vigilant against the spread of the virus.

“We have all worked together in ways that have saved lives and slowed the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “As we continue to plan for and move into recovery, we will need to continue using the best tools at our disposal, which includes isolating at home if sick, quarantining for 14 days if you’re a close contact to a person positive for COVID-19, always physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings when in contact with others, and washing hands frequently.”