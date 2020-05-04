Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
A pivotal week for California reopening, as communities and businesses revolt against Newsom

Bill Beukers and his wife, Teresa, claim their constitutional rights as they speak to Newport Beach police officers.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
A surfer climbs over a barrier meant to keep visitors off the beach in Newport Beach on Saturday morning.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Police and protesters find a shady spot along Pacific Coast Highway in Laguna Beach on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Newport Beach lifeguards and police clear the beach during a closure that went into effect Saturday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters stage a protest in Laguna Beach on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A motorcycle officer patrols the bike path near the Huntington Beach Pier on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Huntington Beach resident Kyle Richardson, 35, holds a sign telling California Gov. Gavin Newson to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen beaches, parks and the California economy, during a protest near the Huntington Beach Pier on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A Newport Beach lifeguard evacuates the beach as a closure went into effect Saturday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters against beach closures walk in Newport Beach even though a beach closure went into effect Saturday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
A police cruiser patrols near the Huntington Beach Pier on Saturday.   (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters gather near the Huntington Beach Pier, demanding that California Gov. Gavin Newson lift stay-at-home orders.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
People walk on the sand in Newport Beach despite the beach closure that went into effect Saturday.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
People enjoy the sun near the pier in Huntington Beach on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Under the watchful eyes of police officers, protesters against beach closures walk along Newport Beach even though a beach closure went into effect Saturday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
A couple walks along the sand while others venture into the surf in Newport Beach even though Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Orange County beaches closed.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
People enjoy the sun in downtown Huntington Beach on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A motorcycle officer watches the bike path near the Huntington Beach Pier on Saturday. California Gov. Gavin Newson ordered a hard closure of Orange County beaches this weekend.   (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Surfers and others ventured to the beach in Newport Beach on Saturday despite the governor’s closure order.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Saturday’s beach closure did not keep surfers out of the water in Newport Beach.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters wave a variety of flags, including a Confederate one, along Pacific Coast Highway in Laguna Beach on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
An aerial view of a mostly empty Huntington Beach following Gov. Newsom’s “hard close” of Orange County beaches.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Huntington Beach lifeguards patrol with a boat to try to get surfers to stop defying Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “hard close” order.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Steve Christopher, right, reads a book in the shade of the pier as a beach-goer does flips across the beach on the last day of open beaches in Huntington Beach. “I think it’s what needs to be done,” Christopher said. “I saw it last week and it was packed.”  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Surfers ride the waves on the north side of the Huntington Beach Pier Friday, May 1, 2020. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Orange County beaches closed on Thursday despite opposition from local leaders.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Emergency room nurse Rebecca McFarlane, of Covina, relaxes on her one day off from treating COVID-19 patients, on an open stretch of sand far away from other beach-goers on the last day of open beaches in Huntington Beach. “As a nurse, I have to wear all the PPE and on my one day off, I just want to relax on the beach,” McFarlane said.   (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
An aerial view of Huntington Beach after Gov. Newsom announced the “hard close” of all Orange County state and local beaches.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
An aerial view shows visitors enjoying the sun and sand near the pier in Newport Beach on Tuesday.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A surfer catches a wave while joining some of the thousands of beachgoers over the weekend in Newport Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Newport Beach officials said beach visitors followed distancing guidelines over the weekend.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
On Tuesday, beachgoers pass a statue of Newport Beach lifeguard Ben Carlson, who died while conducting a rescue.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a protective mask walks his dog past a closed park near the pier in Newport Beach on Tuesday.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A motorist makes a statement via a back window as pedestrians walk past a store display in Newport Beach that features a mannequin in a mask.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Beachgoers dot the sand in an aerial view of Newport Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Weekend beach crowds, such as those in Huntington Beach, spurred alarm among some officials.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
People crowd the bike path near Huntington Beach pier on Saturday.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
An aerial view shows surfers waiting for a wave Saturday off Newport Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Rong-Gong Lin II
May 4, 2020
8:43 AM
This is shaping up to be a pivotal week in the efforts to reopen California as Gov. Gavin Newsom said there could be some easing of stay-at-home rules even as several communities and individual businesses were taking matters into their own hands.

Newsom’s bid to keep Orange County beaches closed this weekend appears to have worked. While the beaches drew some protesters and much media attention, they were not overrun by visitors, and officials said those who did venture out, usually practiced social distancing.

Polls have shown support for the governor’s stay-at-home rules, even as they have devastated the economy.

The governor has urged Californians to stay the course, saying the state is moving in the right direction but needs more time in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

“I just want folks to know we’re getting very close to making really meaningful augmentations to that stay-at-home order,” Newsom said Friday. “I want to say many days, not weeks, as long as we continue to be prudent and thoughtful.”

The governor has described the next phase of his stay-at-home order as allowing some lower-risk businesses to reopen in communities across California, including retail locations, manufacturing sites and small businesses.

“The only thing that’s gonna hold us back is the spread of this virus,” Newsom said. “And the only thing that is sure to advance the spread of the virus is thousands of people congregating together. Practicing social distancing or physical distance, we can avoid that.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the Trump administration’s corornavirus task force, also urged caution in reopening.

“Federal guidelines are a pretty firm policy of what we think is important from a public health standpoint,” Birx said Sunday on Fox News. “As states reopen, we really want them to follow the gating criteria.”

Birx said people still need to practice social distancing.

California has not yet seen a steady two-week decline in cases. The weekly number of new infections appeared to flatten for several weeks in early April, with between 8,000 to 8,500 cases every week. But between April 19 and April 25, the state recorded 11,777 new cases, and in the last seven days ending Saturday, 11,041 new cases were recorded.

California has started to see a week-over-week decline in deaths. Whether that trend will continue, however, is uncertain. Between April 19 and April 25, 547 coronavirus deaths were reported in California, and last week, 497 fatalities were reported, a 9% decrease.

Yuba and Sutter counties in Northern California are set to allow many businesses to reopen Monday in defiance of Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order.

The two counties near the state’s capital would join a sparsely populated county in California’s northeastern corner in reopening. Modoc County, with fewer than 9,000 residents, allowed all businesses, schools and churches to reopen Friday as long as people inside could stay six feet apart.

The move by Yuba and Sutter counties — with a combined population of 171,000 people and just 50 coronavirus cases and three deaths — comes as other California counties on the Central Coast and San Joaquin Valley are demanding to reopen more businesses.

In Victorville, 24-hour fitness studio the Gym reopened Friday with an 8-by-10-foot printout of the Constitution posted by the front door. Employees changed the colors of the studio’s sign to red, white and blue and hung banners that read #GymsAreEssential and #ReopenAmerica, according to owner Jacob D. Lewis.

Lewis said he chose to reopen after hearing from members who were struggling with issues ranging from flare-ups of chronic health conditions to declines in mental health since they had been unable to patronize his gym.

He also feels that some media outlets and government officials have exaggerated the scope of the COVID-19 outbreak to justify what he views as an overblown response that infringes on people’s personal freedom.

San Clemente restaurant Nomads Canteen reopened for dine-in service at noon Friday. The owner, Jeff Gourley, could not be reached for comment Sunday.

The restaurant has been outspoken about the reopening on its Facebook account.

On Friday, it posted a meme of a flag recalling the “Don’t tread on me” logo, except the snake was wrapped around a bottle of tequila. “Take back your freedom, go for a surf, open your business, have a cold beer with your friends,” it read.

In San Clemente, sheriff’s deputies on Friday visited Nomads Canteen with officials from the Orange County Health Care Agency, said Carrie Braun, spokeswoman for the county sheriff’s department.

“Our Environmental Health division was able to reach the owner, who understood that he is operating in violation of the governor’s order,” Jessica Good, public information manager for the Health Care Agency, wrote Sunday in an email. “A written warning will be issued, which could lead to permit suspension.”

Newsom’s stay-at-home order, issued March 19, was the first to be issued by any governor in the nation, and experts credit that with helping California see a fraction of the deaths of places like New York state, which has recorded than 24,000 fatalities. That compares with more than 2,100 deaths in the Golden State, with 55% of those occurring in Los Angeles County.

A poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies last week showed that California voters give broad approval to Newsom amid the coronavirus crisis, despite widely felt economic pain.

Voters want officials to take their time in ending restrictions on business and public gatherings. By 70% to 30%, the state’s voters say they’re more worried that shelter-in-place orders will end too soon, causing the illness to spread more, than they are that such orders will continue for too long and damage the economy.

Two weeks ago, 75% of people surveyed wanted the order to continue as long as it’s needed, according to a California Health Care Foundation/Ipsos survey. Only 11% wanted to stop the stay-at-home order, while 13% had no opinion. Among low-income residents, support was even stronger: 78% supported the stay-at-home order and only 3% opposed it.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
Rong-Gong Lin II
Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter, specializing in covering statewide earthquake safety issues. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.
