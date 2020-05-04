California reopening would start slow, not be complete for at least a year, expert estimates

So when might California be ready to really loosen up its statewide stay-at-home order?

Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined a four-stage plan that envisions a process by which restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus are lifted gradually.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he understood the frustrations and suggested he would announce an easing of some rules as early as this week.

“I just want folks to know we’re getting very close to making really meaningful augmentations to that stay-at-home order,” Newsom said Friday. “I want to say many days, not weeks, as long as we continue to be prudent and thoughtful.”

The governor has described the next phase of his stay-at-home order as allowing some lower-risk businesses to reopen in communities across California, including retail locations, manufacturing sites and small businesses.

“The only thing that’s gonna hold us back is the spread of this virus,” Newsom said. “And the only thing that is sure to advance the spread of the virus is thousands of people congregating together. Practicing social distancing or physical distance, we can avoid that.”

Here’s a rundown of the governor’s plan, and what one expert thinks of it.

The expert is Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. He’s also a former senior official for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization. From 2004 to 2018, he was Los Angeles County’s director of the Division of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention.

Stage 1: Continue with the stay-at-home order

This is the stage we’re in. The governor issued the first statewide stay-at-home order in the nation March 19, three days after six San Francisco Bay Area counties implemented the first shelter-in-place order in the country.

Dr. Sonia Angell, the state health officer, said it’s the right time to talk about reopening the state, given that hospitalization rates for COVID-19 are stable in California. Some regions have already begun loosening local orders stricter than the state’s.

Expert forecast: By the end of May or into mid-June, Kim-Farley expects that places that have effectively maintained physical-distancing measures will see significant reductions in the numbers of cases. He also suspects around this time, there will be enough capacity to offer tests for the virus and antibodies — to determine whether people may have some immunity — to meet the demand.

More than 2,200 Californians have died and more than 54,000 have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. Los Angeles County has the most deaths of any of California’s 58 counties — more than 1,200, or more than 55% of the state’s total — even though it represents one-quarter of the state’s population.

Stage 2: Gradual opening of lower-risk workplaces

Opening up with new restrictions:

Retail, with adaptations, like offering curbside pickup

Factories, such as those that manufacture toys, clothing and furniture

Offices, where telecommuting is not possible, but with modifications to lower risk

Modified school and child-care programs reopen

Expert forecast: Kim-Farley said he suspects California would be headed to Stage 2 in mid-June through the month of July. The loosening could come sooner if the number of cases declines earlier, but could also come later if high numbers of cases persist.

Stage 3: Opening of higher-risk workplaces

There will need to be much more modification to these workplaces to make them safer, state health officer Angell said last week. “We need to know much more about the movement of disease to be able to make data-informed decisions about what’s safe for folks,” Angell said.

Hair and nail salons

Gyms

Movie theaters

Sports without live audiences

Churches

Weddings

Expert forecast: In general, Kim-Farley suspects Stage 3 might occur around August or September — sometime in the late summer or early fall. He expects social-distancing measures — like wearing face coverings and limiting the number of people inside a store — to continue.

Again, the timing could be earlier or later, depending on how the pandemic is progressing.



Stage 4: Full opening

The full end of the stay-at-home order, allowing the resumption of:

Sports with live audiences

Convention centers

Concerts

Expert forecast: This may not be implemented until the middle or latter part of 2021, Kim-Farley said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said even under the most optimistic scenarios, it would take 12 to 18 months for a vaccine to become available.

On Tuesday, Fauci said it may not be possible for sports teams to resume play this year.

“Safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything,” Fauci said in an interview with the New York Times. “If you can’t guarantee safety, then unfortunately you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, ‘We may have to go without this sport for this season.’”