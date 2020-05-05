California Highway Patrol officers fatally shoot motorist on 60 Freeway

California Highway Patrol officers fatally shot a motorist Monday evening on the 60 Freeway in Montebello after he failed to comply with commands during a traffic stop, the agency said Tuesday.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., a CHP unit tried to pull over the motorist, who was heading east on the 60 Freeway near Paramount Boulevard in Montebello, according to a CHP news release. Officer Chris Baldonado said the reason for the traffic stop remains unclear.

During the stop, the motorist “failed to comply” with the officers’ commands and the officers opened fire, the news release said. Baldonado said multiple rounds were fired, but it remains unclear how many officers discharged their weapons.

The officers performed CPR and radioed for help from a nearby Los Angeles County Fire Department station, the agency said. Paramedics responded and rendered aid, but the man was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m.

The identity of the motorist hasn’t been released pending notification of his next of kin, said Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner.

Investigators recovered a “long-bladed type weapon” at the scene that appeared to have come from the victim’s car, Baldonado said. Three specialized CHP teams are investigating the shooting, according to the agency.