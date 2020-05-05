Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD officer charged with shooting a fellow cop on camping trip

la-mapmaker-site-of-shooting05-03-2020-27-15-59.png
Officer Ismael Tamayo, a 13-year-veteran of the LAPD, was charged in connection with a weekend shooting at the Stoddard Wells Off-Highway Vehicle Area.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Cindy Chang
May 5, 2020
1:27 PM
Share

A Los Angeles police officer was charged Tuesday with assault with a deadly weapon after San Bernardino County prosecutors say he shot another off-duty officer over the weekend while camping in Apple Valley.

Officer Ismael Tamayo, 44, a 13-year veteran of the LAPD, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the late-night shooting at the Stoddard Wells Off-Highway Vehicle Area that wounded a colleague.

But the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office on Tuesday filed a lesser charge of assault with a deadly weapon against Tamayo, an Ontario resident. The filing identified the victim as Mark Mascareno, 48, a fellow officer in the LAPD’s Newton Division.

According to the D.A.'s charges, Tamayo used a a Glock .40-caliber handgun in the commission of a “serious and violent felony” that resulted in great bodily injury.

Advertisement

Multiple law enforcement sources who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss the incident said three officers were camping, shooting their weapons and drinking alcohol in the hours before Mascareno was wounded.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call about 1 a.m. Sunday and found Mascareno with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was airlifted to a hospital.

Tamayo was found nearby in possession of a firearm and taken into custody, authorities said.

The LAPD has initiated an administrative investigation.

Advertisement

Chief Michel Moore told the L.A. Police Commission on Tuesday he was thankful that the wounded officer was out of the hospital.

“I am very disappointed and frustrated by this event,” Moore said, noting that the injury was “serious and life-threatening.”

In addition how the shooting occurred, Moore said he wants to know why the officers were at the campground during the state’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic. The area appeared to be open to the public, and other campers were nearby, according to a preliminary investigation.

“What led up to this shooting is very important,” the chief said. “I’d like to not just understand the criminality, but what other issues I might have as chief as to how they ended up there to begin with.”

Advertisement

Tamayo’s attorney, Gregory G. Yacoubian, said in an email his client is cooperating with authorities.

“We are confident that he will be cleared of any wrongdoing once the facts are made known. We ask that due process be allowed to run its course and that the privacy of Ismael and his family is respected,” Yacoubian said.

“It is important that you know that Ismael Tamayo served honorably for over 21 years with the United States military, which included several deployments overseas, and is presently a tenured Los Angeles Police Officer.”

Tamayo has been relieved of his police powers pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations, the department said in a statement.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Richard Winton
Follow Us
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
Cindy Chang
Follow Us
Cindy Chang covers the Los Angeles Police Department. She came to The Times in 2012, first covering immigration and ethnic communities before moving to the L.A. County sheriff’s beat. Previously, she was at the New Orleans Times-Picayune, where she was the lead writer for a series on Louisiana prisons that won several national awards. A graduate of Yale University and NYU School of Law, she began her journalism career at the Pasadena Star-News.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement