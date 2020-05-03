Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Off-duty police officers’ camping trip erupts in gunfire; one injured, another in custody

By Richard Winton
May 3, 2020
2:06 PM
A Los Angeles police officer is in custody after allegedly shooting another off-duty officer early Sunday morning while camping in Apple Valley in San Bernardino County, according to two law enforcement sources.

A Newton Division officer was shot in the shoulder during the incident, which was reported at about 1 a.m., according to the two sources, who did not want to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss the shooting. The officer who was shot was taken to a local hospital, where he was initially listed in serious condition.

The officer who allegedly fired the gun was apprehended by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies after a search of the area, according to the sources. That officer is also assigned to LAPD’s Newton Division.

According to the sources, a third officer on the camping trip fled for cover when shots were fired. The motive for the shooting is under investigation, but the sources said alcohol had been consumed before the shooting.

The accused shooter and the wounded sergeant are both veterans of the department.

An LAPD spokeswoman contacted Sunday said the department was aware of an out-of-area officer-involved shooting but declined further comment.

Richard Winton
