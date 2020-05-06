Four shootings, two homicides in South Los Angeles

In a single afternoon Wednesday, four shootings in South Los Angeles left two people dead and two more wounded, law enforcement authorities said.

About 12:40 p.m., two men fired multiple rounds into a car near South Hoover and West 58th streets and sped off, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, died at a hospital. The killing is believed to be gang-related, Lopez said. No suspects are in custody.

Two hours later and five miles to the south, a man was shot to death in the 1700 block of 111th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The victim wasn’t identified and no suspects are in custody.

Advertisement

About 3:45 p.m., deputies were called to help a gunshot victim near South Vermont Avenue and West 109th Street, Deputy Marvin Crowder Jr. said. Crowder had no information on the victim’s condition.

Forty-five minutes later and seven miles to the north, a woman was shot in the 4300 block of La Salle Avenue, Lopez said. Three suspects walked up to the woman, fired several rounds and fled in a car, he said. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

That attack is not believed to be gang-related, Lopez said. No suspects are in custody.