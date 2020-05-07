LAPD officers named in fatal shooting of alleged gunman in South Central

Two members of the Los Angeles Police Department who fatally shot a man during a foot pursuit in Historic South Central last week were identified by the department Thursday as officers Luke Coyle and Kevin Ruiz.

Daniel Hernandez, who authorities say pulled out a handgun during the April 30 chase, was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation by the LAPD’s special Force Investigation Division, which reviews all deadly encounters involving city police.

Police said Coyle and Ruiz, who are assigned to patrol in the Newton Division, were driving a marked police car in the 2200 block of Wall Street about 9:40 p.m. when they saw a vehicle back up, collide with another vehicle and drive away.

As the officers followed the vehicle, Hernandez and two others got out in a nearby alley and ran, police said. After Hernandez “produced a handgun,” he was shot, police said.

The other men who got out of the vehicle, identified as Jose Hernandez and Anthony Villegas, were later arrested. Hernandez was treated for a bite from a police dog, police said.

The officers’ actions will be reviewed by Chief Michel Moore, the civilian Police Commission, the department’s inspector general and the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.