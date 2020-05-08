Public health officials urge caution as L.A. County reopens

Amid a plateau in the number of new coronavirus-related deaths in Los Angeles County, officials Friday were easing into an economic recovery plan.

Some retailers are being allowed to reopen for curbside pickup, and recreational venues such as golf courses and some trails will reopen Saturday.

Still, public health officials are urging caution, saying the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by a surge of new cases if people resume their daily activities without taking the proper precautions.

“As we begin this journey of recovery, some of us will be going back to work and some of us will just be out and around more people,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said Thursday. “But that doesn’t mean that we are now living in a post-COVID-19 world.”

As an example, she pointed to a recent study that found that more than 4% of L.A. County adults have antibodies to the virus in their blood, an indication of past exposure.

If 1 million of the county’s 10 million residents stop staying home and 5% of them are infected, that would amount to about 50,000 people infected with the coronavirus who are circulating in the community, Ferrer said. And if even 5% of those 50,000 people become seriously ill and need hospitalization, that would result in 2,500 patients.

“Since on any given day, there’s an average of only 2,000 available beds in hospitals across L.A. County, it could be pretty quick that 2,500 new cases that need hospitalization may overwhelm or start overwhelming our healthcare system,” Ferrer said.

“These numbers demonstrate that there is a lot at stake as we relax Safer at Home [orders] and that reopening our county, even slowly, only works if we are all really committed to being careful.”

She said that it’s crucial for people to do everything they can to practice physical distancing, wear face coverings in public and wash or sanitize their hands frequently.

So far this week, L.A. County has reported 3,872 new cases of the coronavirus and 192 people have died, bringing the county’s total to more than 29,000 cases and 1,420 COVID-19 deaths. The county now accounts for nearly half of all coronavirus cases in California and more than half of all of the state’s deaths.

As of Thursday, there were 1,826 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals, with 29% in intensive care and 16% on ventilators. That number has remained relatively stable in recent weeks, Ferrer said.

Officials remained concerned about outbreaks in institutional settings. Public health officials were investigating 353 congregate settings, including skilled nursing homes, correctional facilities, shelters and retailers, with at least one confirmed or suspected case. There were a total of 7,048 coronavirus cases in such settings, including 4,423 residents and 2,625 staff members.

The number of institutional residents who died increased to 718 and now represent 51% of all COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County, officials said Thursday. The vast majority of them were residents in skilled nursing facilities.

Ferrer said that mitigating the spread of the virus in such settings “is one of our biggest priorities at the moment.”