L.A. County now requires residents to wear face coverings. Here are the details

Los Angeles County’s new requirement on wearing face coverings goes into effect Wednesday night. Here’s a look at how that new law works, as well as similar orders around California.



How does L.A. County’s face covering order work?

Customers of essential businesses are required to wear a face covering while inside.

Also, employers of essential businesses must give all employees — whose duties require contact with other people — a cloth face covering to wear while working with other people.



Do I have to wear it while in the backyard or walking alone outside?

The L.A. County order, effective for all 10 million people who live in Los Angeles County, does not require mask wearing while in the backyard or while on a solitary run or walk.

Advertisement

Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said wearing face coverings protects other people from your own germs in case you’re infected and don’t realize it.

She also suggested wearing the face covering while you’re in places with other people, such as on a bus or a train while making an essential trip.

“If you’re all by yourself ... you can put it on if you want to, but you’re not required to,” Ferrer said.

People who live together also are not required to wear masks while on a walk or a jog, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Advertisement

The cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments, issued similar orders to be consistent with L.A. County’s order. A similar order for the city of Los Angeles, with a population of 4 million people, went into effect Friday.

Have some cities issued even stronger face covering rules?

Beverly Hills requires face coverings whenever people leave homes, including for walks through the neighborhood.

Under the order, drivers traveling alone or with members of their households do not need to wear face coverings unless they lower their vehicle’s windows for any reason, including to interact with first responders, food service workers or others who are not members of their household.

Advertisement

What about other counties in Southern California?

San Diego County requires employees who may have contact with the public to wear a cloth face covering, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, on public transit and for childcare providers while serving food.

Orange County is strongly encouraging residents to wear face coverings when leaving home, as well as employees at essential businesses while working. The city of Costa Mesa, however, is generally making face coverings mandatory when residents or visitors are outside their home or personal vehicle while performing or accessing an essential service.

Riverside County requires everyone to wear a face covering when leaving home.

San Bernardino County requires everyone to wear a face covering when outside the home for essential activities.

Advertisement

Ventura County is urging residents to wear a face covering if they will be around others.

What about the San Francisco Bay Area?

Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area have issued recommendations to wear face coverings while interacting with other people while doing essential activities, including the counties of San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Marin. Such activities include going to the doctor’s office and visiting supermarkets and pharmacies.

Advertisement

Sonoma County is requiring face coverings before entering any indoor facility outside their home, such as grocery stores, dry cleaners, offices and post offices; in any enclosed open space, like construction sites, taxi and rideshares or buses; and in outdoor areas when people are unable to keep six feet away from others at all times, like farmers markets, gas stations and drive-through.



What do state and federal authorities say?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings such as grocery stores and pharmacies, where it’s hard to keep six feet away from other people.

The California Department of Public Health says wearing face coverings may reduce asymptomatic transmission of the virus and reinforce physical distancing.

“There is limited evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission,” the agency said. “Their primary role is to reduce the release of infectious particles into the air when someone speaks, coughs, or sneezes, including someone who has COVID-19 but feels well.

Advertisement

“Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing and washing hands and staying home when ill, but they may be helpful when combined with these primary interventions,” the agency said.

What are ideas for face covers beyond a cloth face covering?

Bandannas, fabric masks and neck gaiters are acceptable. Officials are urging residents to keep medical-grade masks and N-95 respirators for medical professionals and first responders.

How should I care for my face covering?

Here’s some advice by California health officials:

Advertisement