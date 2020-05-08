California begins reopening economy as select businesses unlock doors

California will begin a modest reopening of its retail economy Friday, allowing some businesses to offer curbside service while keeping the vast majority of shops closed amid continuing coronavirus concerns.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan allows bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, sporting goods stores, clothing stores and a few others to reopen for curbside pickup only, unless barred by tougher local restrictions. Manufacturers and suppliers that provide goods for those businesses also will be allowed to resume operating.

The state is recommending that retailers continue to encourage physical distancing and implement “hands-free” ways for customers to pay. Manufacturers should close indoor break areas, and warehouses should carry sanitation materials during deliveries and provide employees with personal protective gear, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Services.

“We’re moving forward, but we’re doing it, always, with an eye being led by the data, by the science, by public health,” Newsom said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Sacramento on Thursday.

Leaders in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area have said they plan to take a cautious approach to reopening because the coronavirus remains a significant public health threat in those metropolitan areas.

In L.A. County, select retailers — including those that sell flowers, toys, music, books, clothing and sporting goods — as well as car dealers and other types of bricks-and-mortar businesses will be allowed to open for curbside pickup only starting Friday. In-store shopping will not be permitted.

Under the plan, recreational venues including golf courses and trails also will reopen Friday. Users still must adhere to physical distancing requirements and wear face coverings when they’re in close proximity to others.

Los Angeles County remains the primary COVID-19 hot spot in California, with more than 1,400 deaths and more than 29,000 confirmed cases.

And beginning Monday, anyone traveling through Los Angeles International Airport must wear a mask or face covering , Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

Officials in San Francisco, which has been more conservative than other California counties, said Thursday that retailers such as bookstores , florists and music stores will be the first shops allowed to operate with curbside pickup beginning May 18.

“We have been hard at work to find ways to reopen more businesses and activities safely and responsibly,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “Giving businesses the option to reopen and provide storefront pickup will provide some relief for everyone in our city — allowing some people to get back to work, while still protecting public health. The last thing we want is to see a spike in the number of cases or hospitalizations, so we’re going to be keeping close track of our key COVID-19 indicators and will be ready to make any adjustment needed to keep our community healthy.”

San Diego County officials announced Thursday that some retail businesses will reopen for curbside service on Friday.

Those businesses include bookstores, jewelry stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, florists, home furnishing stores, antique stores, music stores and sporting goods stores. Customers still aren’t allowed to go inside those locations.

Warehouse and manufacturing facilities that support such retail businesses may also reopen Friday.

In some areas that have been less hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, officials have pleaded with Newsom to allow them to accelerate efforts to lift the stay-at-home restrictions. In San Luis Obispo County, for instance, a bipartisan group of mayors and other political representatives asked Newsom in a letter to allow the county to begin a “science-based, thoughtfully phased reopening of our economy.”

Times staff writer Rong-Gong Lin II and San Diego Union-Tribune writer Lyndsay Winkley contributed to this report.