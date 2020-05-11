8 photos from Santa Cruz during the coronavirus pandemic

Santa Cruz County, home of the the idyllic seaside town of Santa Cruz, has reported 141 coronavirus cases and two deaths.
Neighboring Santa Clara County to the east has been hit harder by the virus. The county has reported 2,339 cases and 129 deaths. Our statewide coronavirus tracker includes the status of counties throughout California.
Los Angeles Times photographer Gary Coronado went to Santa Cruz to give us this visual report on one of the state’s beautiful areas in the time of the coronavirus.
Steamer Lane
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lighthouse Point
Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse
Parting shot
Advertisement
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis
Tourist spots prepare to welcome visitors once coronavirus restrictions are lifted
Disneyland, Magic Mountain, Universal Studios, Knotts Berry Farm and Sea World closed due to coronavirus . These aerial photos show the deserted scene.