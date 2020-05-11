Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

8 photos from Santa Cruz during the coronavirus pandemic

A couple walks along Main Beach in Santa Cruz.
A couple walks along Main Beach in Santa Cruz, where the Beach Boardwalk is shuttered.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Gary Coronado
Marc Martin
May 11, 2020
9:05 AM
Share

Santa Cruz County, home of the the idyllic seaside town of Santa Cruz, has reported 141 coronavirus cases and two deaths.

Neighboring Santa Clara County to the east has been hit harder by the virus. The county has reported 2,339 cases and 129 deaths. Our statewide coronavirus tracker includes the status of counties throughout California.

Los Angeles Times photographer Gary Coronado went to Santa Cruz to give us this visual report on one of the state’s beautiful areas in the time of the coronavirus.

Steamer Lane

Surfers Memorial at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz.
Surfers Memorial wears a mask at Santa Cruz’s Steamer Lane, a well-known surf spot.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lighthouse Point

Quinn Comer, left, and Alyssa Anzalone walk to the end of Lighthouse Point.
Quinn Comer, left, and Alyssa Anzalone, both of Santa Cruz, walk to the end of Lighthouse Point to jump into the surf in Santa Cruz.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
A surfer prepares to jump into the surf at the end of Lighthouse Point.
A surfer prepares to jump into the surf while a young couple shares a kiss at the end of Lighthouse Point in Santa Cruz.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Beachgoers observe social distancing at Lighthouse Field State Beach.
Beachgoers maintain some social distance at Lighthouse Field State Beach in Santa Cruz.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse

Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse
A couple walk past Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse, which houses the Santa Cruz Surfing Museum.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Bicyclists ride along West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz.
Bicyclist ride along West Cliff Drive near the Santa Cruz Surfing Museum.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Parting shot

Teenagers jump into the surf at Lighthouse Point in Santa Cruz.
Teenagers jump into the surf at Lighthouse Point in Santa Cruz.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

California
A visual look at the coronavirus crisis
la-photos-1staff-528551-me-0423-frontline-mwy-0947.JPG
California
A visual look at the coronavirus crisis
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis
California
California’s tourism-dependent towns cautiously prepare new marketing for reopening
536091_ME_tourism_towns_prepare _GXC_0391.JPG
California
California’s tourism-dependent towns cautiously prepare new marketing for reopening
Tourist spots prepare to welcome visitors once coronavirus restrictions are lifted
California
These uncanny photos show California amusement parks as ghost towns
Magic Mountain Hurricane Harbor
California
These uncanny photos show California amusement parks as ghost towns
Disneyland, Magic Mountain, Universal Studios, Knotts Berry Farm and Sea World closed due to coronavirus . These aerial photos show the deserted scene.

CaliforniaTravelCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Gary Coronado
Follow Us
Gary Coronado has been a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times since 2016. He is a 2007 Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography for images of Central Americans risking life and limb as they jump aboard the trains from southern Mexico bound for the United States and a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news photography for team coverage of hurricanes. He began freelancing for the Orange County Register and relocated to south Florida in 2001, when he was awarded a fellowship through the Freedom Forum. Coronado grew up in Southern California and graduated from USC.
Marc Martin
More From the Los Angeles Times