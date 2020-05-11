Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County health officials confirmed 55 new coronavirus infections Monday, boosting the region’s cumulative total to 3,557.

The increase is the smallest number of new cases in a single day since April 28, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The county, however, also reported only 196 additional COVID-19 tests — the fewest in any one day for which data are available. The county’s online portal shows results dating back to March 18.

The county’s death toll remained unchanged at 76.

As of the latest update, 196 people were hospitalized countywide — 77 of them in intensive care.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 91

18-24 — 343

25-34 — 640

35-44 — 536

45-54 — 633

55-64 — 580

65-74 — 349

75-84 — 231

85+ — 151

Unknown — 3

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 4

45-54 — 8

55-64 — 10

65-74 — 12

75-84 — 22

85+ — 18

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 21

Anaheim — 540

Brea — 28

Buena Park — 109

Costa Mesa — 50

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 49

Dana Point — 22

Fountain Valley — 41

Fullerton — 128

Garden Grove — 181

Huntington Beach — 269

Irvine — 142

La Habra — 63

La Palma — 15

Ladera Ranch — 12

Laguna Beach — 40

Laguna Hills — 27

Laguna Niguel — 33

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 35

Los Alamitos — 41

Midway City — 8

Mission Viejo — 56

Newport Beach — 130

Orange — 173

Placentia — 70

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita — 17

San Clemente — 53

San Juan Capistrano — 34

Santa Ana — 546

Seal Beach — 12

Stanton — 38

Trabuco Canyon — 12

Tustin — 57

Villa Park — 5

Westminster — 60

Yorba Linda — 58

Other — 263

Unknown — 100

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.