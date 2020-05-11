Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County health officials confirmed 55 new coronavirus infections Monday, boosting the region’s cumulative total to 3,557.
The increase is the smallest number of new cases in a single day since April 28, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
The county, however, also reported only 196 additional COVID-19 tests — the fewest in any one day for which data are available. The county’s online portal shows results dating back to March 18.
The county’s death toll remained unchanged at 76.
As of the latest update, 196 people were hospitalized countywide — 77 of them in intensive care.
Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 91
18-24 — 343
25-34 — 640
35-44 — 536
45-54 — 633
55-64 — 580
65-74 — 349
75-84 — 231
85+ — 151
Unknown — 3
Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 4
45-54 — 8
55-64 — 10
65-74 — 12
75-84 — 22
85+ — 18
Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 21
Anaheim — 540
Brea — 28
Buena Park — 109
Costa Mesa — 50
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 49
Dana Point — 22
Fountain Valley — 41
Fullerton — 128
Garden Grove — 181
Huntington Beach — 269
Irvine — 142
La Habra — 63
La Palma — 15
Ladera Ranch — 12
Laguna Beach — 40
Laguna Hills — 27
Laguna Niguel — 33
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 35
Los Alamitos — 41
Midway City — 8
Mission Viejo — 56
Newport Beach — 130
Orange — 173
Placentia — 70
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 17
San Clemente — 53
San Juan Capistrano — 34
Santa Ana — 546
Seal Beach — 12
Stanton — 38
Trabuco Canyon — 12
Tustin — 57
Villa Park — 5
Westminster — 60
Yorba Linda — 58
Other — 263
Unknown — 100
Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.