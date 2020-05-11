Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

537303-tn-dpt-me-hb-huntington-protest-20200510-10
Orange County human rights attorney Leigh Dundas rallies those around her during a protest Saturday at Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach to lift coronavirus restrictions.
(Raul Roa / Times Community News)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
May 11, 2020
12:26 PM
Share

Orange County health officials confirmed 55 new coronavirus infections Monday, boosting the region’s cumulative total to 3,557.

The increase is the smallest number of new cases in a single day since April 28, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The county, however, also reported only 196 additional COVID-19 tests — the fewest in any one day for which data are available. The county’s online portal shows results dating back to March 18.

The county’s death toll remained unchanged at 76.

Advertisement

As of the latest update, 196 people were hospitalized countywide — 77 of them in intensive care.

Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 91
18-24 — 343
25-34 — 640
35-44 — 536
45-54 — 633
55-64 — 580
65-74 — 349
75-84 — 231
85+ — 151
Unknown — 3

Tracking coronavirus in Orange County
Tracking coronavirus in Orange County
Tracking coronavirus in Orange County
The latest maps and charts on the spread of COVID-19 in Orange County, including cases, deaths, closures and restrictions.

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 4
45-54 — 8
55-64 — 10
65-74 — 12
75-84 — 22
85+ — 18

Advertisement

California
Do you know someone who has lost the battle with COVID-19?
SPAIN-HEALTH-VIRUS
California
Do you know someone who has lost the battle with COVID-19?
In our effort to cover this pandemic as thoroughly as possible, we’d like to hear from the loved ones of people who have died from the coronavirus.

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 21
Anaheim — 540
Brea — 28
Buena Park — 109
Costa Mesa — 50
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 49
Dana Point — 22
Fountain Valley — 41
Fullerton — 128
Garden Grove — 181
Huntington Beach — 269
Irvine — 142
La Habra — 63
La Palma — 15
Ladera Ranch — 12
Laguna Beach — 40
Laguna Hills — 27
Laguna Niguel — 33
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 35
Los Alamitos — 41
Midway City — 8
Mission Viejo — 56
Newport Beach — 130
Orange — 173
Placentia — 70
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 17
San Clemente — 53
San Juan Capistrano — 34
Santa Ana — 546
Seal Beach — 12
Stanton — 38
Trabuco Canyon — 12
Tustin — 57
Villa Park — 5
Westminster — 60
Yorba Linda — 58
Other — 263
Unknown — 100

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement