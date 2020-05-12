Orange County coronavirus cases: Here are the latest numbers by community

Orange County reported 62 more coronavirus infections Tuesday, as its overall cumulative case count climbed to 3,602.
Included in that total are 77 deaths, an increase of one since Monday.
At 230, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized also hit a new high in the latest update, as did the number of people who are in intensive care at 100, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
To date, 54,769 tests have been conducted countywide — 399 of which were reported Tuesday.
Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 93
18-24 — 349
25-34 — 647
35-44 — 540
45-54 — 639
55-64 — 593
65-74 — 357
75-84 — 231
85+ — 152
Unknown — 1
Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 4
45-54 — 8
55-64 — 10
65-74 — 13
75-84 — 22
85+ — 18
Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 21
Anaheim — 545
Brea — 27
Buena Park — 109
Costa Mesa — 51
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 49
Dana Point — 22
Fountain Valley — 41
Fullerton — 130
Garden Grove — 186
Huntington Beach — 270
Irvine — 143
La Habra — 64
La Palma — 15
Ladera Ranch — 12
Laguna Beach — 41
Laguna Hills — 26
Laguna Niguel — 33
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 35
Los Alamitos — 41
Midway City — 9
Mission Viejo — 55
Newport Beach — 132
Orange — 173
Placentia — 71
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 17
San Clemente — 53
San Juan Capistrano — 34
Santa Ana — 570
Seal Beach — 13
Stanton — 38
Trabuco Canyon — 11
Tustin — 55
Villa Park — 5
Westminster — 61
Yorba Linda — 58
Other — 263
Unknown — 104
Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.