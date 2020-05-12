Orange County coronavirus cases: Here are the latest numbers by community

Orange County reported 62 more coronavirus infections Tuesday, as its overall cumulative case count climbed to 3,602.

Included in that total are 77 deaths, an increase of one since Monday.

At 230, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized also hit a new high in the latest update, as did the number of people who are in intensive care at 100, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

To date, 54,769 tests have been conducted countywide — 399 of which were reported Tuesday.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 93

18-24 — 349

25-34 — 647

35-44 — 540

45-54 — 639

55-64 — 593

65-74 — 357

75-84 — 231

85+ — 152

Unknown — 1

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 4

45-54 — 8

55-64 — 10

65-74 — 13

75-84 — 22

85+ — 18

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 21

Anaheim — 545

Brea — 27

Buena Park — 109

Costa Mesa — 51

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 49

Dana Point — 22

Fountain Valley — 41

Fullerton — 130

Garden Grove — 186

Huntington Beach — 270

Irvine — 143

La Habra — 64

La Palma — 15

Ladera Ranch — 12

Laguna Beach — 41

Laguna Hills — 26

Laguna Niguel — 33

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 35

Los Alamitos — 41

Midway City — 9

Mission Viejo — 55

Newport Beach — 132

Orange — 173

Placentia — 71

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita — 17

San Clemente — 53

San Juan Capistrano — 34

Santa Ana — 570

Seal Beach — 13

Stanton — 38

Trabuco Canyon — 11

Tustin — 55

Villa Park — 5

Westminster — 61

Yorba Linda — 58

Other — 263

Unknown — 104

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.