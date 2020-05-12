LAPD releases body camera video of beating of homeless Boyle Heights man

The Los Angeles Police Department released officer body camera video Tuesday from a violent clash in Boyle Heights that appeared to show an officer punching an unarmed homeless man, which has led to allegations of brutality and calls for the officer to be fired and prosecuted.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the situation “disturbing” and said he felt compelled to release the video after a separate cellphone video leaked last week, leading to a public outcry.

“I, along with many of you, watched the third-party video that was released last week and I have serious concerns,” Moore said.

The video that surfaced online last week showed an officer punching a man repeatedly in the head and body, despite the fact that he did not appear to be struggling or armed. The man has his hands behind his back as the video starts and at one point even appears to be trying to stumble away from the officer.

The man sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention, according to the LAPD. He was not charged with a crime and was released the same night.

The officer has since been identified by two law enforcement sources as Frank Hernandez, a 20-year LAPD veteran who has been involved in prior controversial on-duty shootings. The officer has been assigned to home pending the outcome of investigations by the department’s Internal Affairs and Force Investigation divisions.

Moore released video captured by both officers’ body-worn cameras Tuesday. The officers were responding to a call from a property owner who claimed the man was trespassing on a vacant lot next to a church in the 2400 block of Houston Street around 5 p.m. April 27, authorities said.

Video taken from Hernandez’s camera shows the officers walking through a lot and approaching the man, who stands up from his makeshift campsite and begins walking away with his bicycle as they approach. The man walks past nearby Church of God of Prophecy, then stops.

The man had refused to leave the area, according to audio captured by Hernandez’s partner’s body-worn camera. Hernandez then orders the man to turn around, and the man seems to struggle briefly, knocking Hernandez’s camera to the ground.

His partner’s video captured the rest of the incident from a different angle, which shows the man turn in to Hernandez as the officer’s camera falls to the ground. Hernandez’s attorney, David Winslow, told The Times last week that the man turned around and punched Hernandez in the chest, but the body-worn camera video does not appear to support that.

Hernandez’s partner’s video also captures audio of the man cursing at the officers and appearing to be combative as they approach.

Warning: Video contains violence and profanity.

In the video taken from Hernandez’s partner’s camera, the officer can be seen punching the man at least a dozen times. The man does not attempt to fight back and appears to have his hands covering his head the whole time. After he stops punching the man, Hernandez can be heard asking his partner to use her stun gun.

Hernandez’s partner drew the weapon once the incident turned violent, but she never fired it.

As members of the community approach and demand to know what’s going on, the officer warns the man he will get hit again if he doesn’t comply.

“You [expletive] grabbed my hand [expletive], that’s why I hit you,” Hernandez shouts at the man.

The LAPD has not identified either officer, citing state laws that conceal officers’ names from the public in most nonfatal use-of-force incidents. The officer who threw the punches has been stripped of his police powers and assigned to home, according to Moore. His partner is on administrative duty, officials have said.

The LAPD began to make video collected from use-of-force incidents public in 2018, but Tuesday’s release marked the first time such video was released solely at the discretion of the police chief. Under rules adopted by the city’s civilian Police Commission in March 2018, the LAPD is required to release video collected as evidence during officer-involved shootings, in-custody deaths and other serious uses of force that result in a death or serious injury.

In recent days, calls for Hernandez to be fired and prosecuted have ramped up across the city. Demonstrators gathered outside the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office Monday, claiming the video made public last week was more than enough evidence for Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey to proceed with assault charges.

“Anytime you see someone with their hands behind their back and getting hit in the head like that multiple times, that is disturbing. As a human being, I look at that and say: ‘How did this happen? What led up to this?’” Lacey said Monday. “But as the lead prosecutor in the D.A.’s office, I know that I need to exercise judgment in what I say publicly, because I don’t want this office disqualified or recused for prejudging the evidence. So I’m waiting to see all of what’s out there.”

In a federal lawsuit filed late Monday, the homeless man in the video is identified as Richard Castillo. According to the filing, Castillo has lived in Boyle Heights most of his life and has family in the immediate area.

Times staff writers Kevin Rector and Emily Alpert Reyes contributed to this report.