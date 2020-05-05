Video of violent LAPD arrest in Boyle Heights sparks outrage, internal review

Footage of a Los Angeles police officer repeatedly punching a man during an arrest in Boyle Heights in late April has stoked outrage and prompted the launch of an internal review of the incident.

Officers were responding to a trespassing call in the 2400 block of Houston Street on April 27 and ordered a man to leave the property near the Church of God of Prophecy, according to a statement issued by the LAPD after footage of the incident began to gain traction online Monday night.

In a 50-second video, two officers can be seen ordering a man to turn around near a fence outside the church. A male officer tells the suspect to “stop fighting,” and the suspect responds, “Ain’t nobody fighting.”

The officer then begins throwing overhand punches to the back of the suspect’s head while shouting profanities. At one point, the suspect attempts to take a few steps away from the officer, who follows and continues to punch the man in the head and body. A female officer stands by, occasionally reaching her hand out but otherwise not intervening.

Advertisement

Warning: Video contains profanity and violence.

AGRO COP ASSAULTS NON VIOLENT FOO IN BOYLE HEIGHTS pic.twitter.com/VPeIpVG4YG — FOOS GONE WILD (@foosgonewild) May 5, 2020

The LAPD statement described the incident as a “physical altercation” between the suspect and officer. The suspect sustained “abrasions to his head and face” but refused medical attention, according to the LAPD. The officer suffered a hand injury, the LAPD said.

Neither the officer nor the suspect were immediately identified. The man was ultimately released pending further investigation, the LAPD said in its statement.

Advertisement

A supervisor responded to the scene, and after reviewing the footage that later surfaced online and the contents of the officer’s body-worn camera, an Internal Affairs investigation was launched, the LAPD said. The case also will be reviewed by the Force Investigation Division.

The officer has been assigned to home. An attorney representing the officer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.