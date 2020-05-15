Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Here’s where you can see today’s Thunderbirds flyover in Southern California

The Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation over Huntington Beach during the Great Pacific Airshow on Oct. 5, 2019.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
May 15, 2020
7:59 AM
The Air Force Thunderbirds precision flying team will take to the skies over Southern California on Friday for an aerial salute to those on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

Six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons will fly in formation over parts of Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties throughout the day to honor first responders, healthcare workers, members of the military and others.

The San Diego flyover will start about noon, southeast of Chula Vista. From there, the planes will chart a winding but generally northward course over San Diego, El Cajon, Solana Beach and Encinitas before looping near Carlsbad and zipping east to Escondido.

That flyover is expected to last about 25 minutes, according to the Thunderbirds.

Tomorrow's #AmericaStrong flyover serves as a salute to frontline COVID-19 responders in California. IMPORTANT CHANGE:...

Posted by Air Force Thunderbirds on Thursday, May 14, 2020

The second flyover will launch about 1:35 p.m. near Laguna Niguel. Jets will zoom northwest past Irvine, Garden Grove and Anaheim before banking west at El Monte. The Thunderbirds will then roar over Los Angeles toward the coast, and swoop around Santa Monica, El Segundo and Manhattan Beach before making a beeline for Long Beach.

After that, the Thunderbirds will fly over the water along the northern Orange County coast before turning inland at Newport Beach. From there, they will pass over Costa Mesa and Santa Ana before heading farther east for a final loop around Riverside, wrapping up about 2:10 p.m.

Four California Air National Guard F-15C Eagle fighter jets soar over hospitals and medical centers, fire stations and government buildings in Fresno.
The last flyover will be the shortest — a five-minute screamer from near Port Hueneme over Camarillo, Simi Valley and Santa Clarita. That will start about 3:05 p.m.

Officials said residents should take in the flyovers from their homes and cautioned against traveling to watch.

The Thunderbirds are collaborating with the Navy’s Blue Angels and local Air National Guard units to stage similar spectacles as part of a nationwide show of solidarity and support for COVID-19 responders dubbed America Strong.

Southland residents posting pictures or videos to social media are encouraged to use the hashtags #AmericaStrong and #Thunderbirds.

“It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader. “We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the front line in our fight against COVID-19.”

Times staff writer Colleen Shalby contributed to this report.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
