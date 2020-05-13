Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Thunderbirds will fly over Southern California honoring coronavirus workers

The Thunderbirds take a practice flight before the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2018.
The Thunderbirds take a practice flight before the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2018. On Friday, the jets will fly over Southern California honoring those working during the pandemic.
(Mark Boster / For The Times)
By Colleen Shalby
Luke Money
May 13, 2020
10:31 AM
Share

California workers battling on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus will be honored from the sky during two military salutes this week.

Taking off from Fresno on Wednesday, four California Air National Guard F-15C Eagle fighter jets will soar over hospitals and medical centers, fire stations and government buildings. The flight is part of a nationwide show of support for healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers aiding the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jets, assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing, will launch about 10 a.m. and make a loop, first heading toward Sacramento before banking west over the San Francisco Bay, soaring in the direction of Santa Barbara then over to Bakersfield before heading back to the Fresno area. The flight will last about two hours.

The original flight plan included the Los Angeles area but changed course to accommodate for the Southern California flyover of the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds on Friday.

News
Spirits soar as international jet teams wow spectators during Huntington Beach air show
tn-dpt-me-hb-airshow-20191005-1
News
Spirits soar as international jet teams wow spectators during Huntington Beach air show
The free show, which continues through Sunday, features the Air Force Thunderbirds, the United Kingdom’s Red Arrows, Canada’s Snowbirds and civilian performers and dueling jetpack riders.
Advertisement

Six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons will fly over San Diego and Los Angeles in honor of healthcare workers, first responders, members of the military and others working during the pandemic.

“It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader. “We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the front line in our fight against COVID-19.”

Flyovers in San Diego will start about noon Friday and last 15 minutes. Los Angeles’ air show will begin at 1:10 p.m. and last about 30 minutes. A detailed flight route is expected Thursday.

The Thunderbirds, known for their aerial shows, launched in 1953.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Colleen Shalby
Follow Us
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement