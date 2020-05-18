10-year-old boy killed in car-to-car shooting in La Puente

A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in La Puente on Sunday night, authorities said.

The child was riding in a vehicle near North Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road shortly after 9:40 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan shot him in the upper torso with a handgun, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The scene in La Puente on Sunday night where a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed while riding in a car, authorities said. (ONSCENE.TV)

Authorities did not identify the child. A family member told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that he was in the car with his parents when the shooting occurred. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect or released information about a possible motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s officials said.