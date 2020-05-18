10-year-old boy killed in car-to-car shooting in La Puente

A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in La Puente on Sunday night, authorities said.
The child was riding in a vehicle near North Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road shortly after 9:40 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan shot him in the upper torso with a handgun, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Authorities did not identify the child. A family member told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that he was in the car with his parents when the shooting occurred. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect or released information about a possible motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tips also can be made anonymously by calling (800) 222-8477, or online at Crime Stoppers.