Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

10-year-old boy killed in car-to-car shooting in La Puente

Police at the scene of a car-to-car shooting in La Puente.
A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed while riding in a car in La Puente on Sunday night, according to authorities.
(OnScene.TV)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
May 18, 2020
8:18 AM
Share

A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in La Puente on Sunday night, authorities said.

The child was riding in a vehicle near North Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road shortly after 9:40 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan shot him in the upper torso with a handgun, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Screen Shot 2020-05-18 at 9.08.49 AM.jpg
The scene in La Puente on Sunday night where a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed while riding in a car, authorities said.
(ONSCENE.TV)
Advertisement

Authorities did not identify the child. A family member told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that he was in the car with his parents when the shooting occurred. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect or released information about a possible motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tips also can be made anonymously by calling (800) 222-8477, or online at Crime Stoppers.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement