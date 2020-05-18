California records 80,000 coronavirus cases, more than 3,200 deaths

Californians traveling between county lines may soon need a field guide to assess coronavirus restrictions in various parts of the state as permissions to reopen continue to fluctuate day by day.

The state has surpassed 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 3,200 deaths. Although the numbers continue to increase overall, the case count has started to taper off in some areas.

So far, 24 rural countieshave contained the virus enough to ease stay-at-home restrictions beyond the allowances of more urban areas, where the virus remains active. The modifications include dine-in services and in-store shopping. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that he believes 53 out of the 58 counties will soon have that ability if they meet state criteria, but counties can continue to move at their own pace.

“We’re many parts and every part of the state of California is unique and distinctive,” Newsom said when asked about the patchwork of modifications. The governor noted that areas like Los Angeles County and the Bay Area may not be ready to move as quickly as other communities.

L.A. County accounts for the largest bulk of the state’s tallied infections, with more than 38,000 cases, and accounts for more than half of the state’s death toll.

Officials reported an additional 14 coronavirus-related deaths Monday and 477 new cases. Monday’s numbers are typically lower than other days since testing decreases on the weekend.

As county officials continue to slowly lift stay-at-home restrictions by easing modifications on businesses to allow for curbside services and reopening trails, parks and active recreation areas at beaches, they say social distancing practices are still needed. Face masks are required at all businesses and throughout the city of Los Angeles, and in-person gatherings are still not permitted.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer cautioned the public about venturing outside without following social distance practices with the following hypothetical scenario: An estimated 1 million residents visited newly reopened businesses and outdoor spaces this past weekend, Ferrer said. If the positive rate of infections is 4%, it’s possible that 40,000 of those people could be infected. If each of those people infected one other person, the number of infections could climb to 80,000. If 5% of those people were to become seriously ill, that could lead to an additional 4,000 people in need of hospital care, which could overwhelm the system.

On average, 1,700 people are hospitalized each day. There are 1,570 people currently in hospital care, Ferrer said. Of those individuals, 27% are in intensive care and 20% are on ventilators.

Los Angeles County is the state’s most populous, with 10 million people. But while the county’s numbers continue to climb, some cities within it are less infected by the virus and hope to see further modifications to the county’s stay-at-home order.

The cities of Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Palmdale have asked the county for permission to reopen more fully.

It’s unclear whether Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide order would allow such an action, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Friday. But the move signifies a growing restlessness felt by many throughout the state.

While the counties of Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego — four of the top five counties hit hardest by the virus — continue to report new cases, officials are lobbying to more extensively reopen their economies.

Last week, Orange County executive officer Frank Kim said that waiting to see no more than one death over a 14-day period — a guideline presented last week by Newsom for counties to reopen — would be a “restrictive, difficult measure for us to overcome.” Officials are instead focused on a stable or steady decline to guide their reopening policy.

Kim’s comments came as the county reported its highest case count, a number officials said was due to more people having become seriously ill from the virus in recent weeks, including many in nursing homes and jails.

In Northern California, San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties were easing some restrictions Monday, allowing for curbside delivery at retail stores.

“We do see the numbers flattening,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said last week. “They have not declined, but the fact is we are in a better place.”