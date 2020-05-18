Joshua Tree National Park reopens, but with limitations

Joshua Tree National Park reopened to the public Sunday after closing for two months amid the coronavirus crisis.

Parking lots, trails, family campsites and some bathroom facilities were reopened Sunday afternoon, according to spokesperson Hannah Schwalbe.

Joshua Tree Superintendent David Smith said the park worked closely with health officials in San Bernardino and Riverside counties to ensure it was “in line with current health advisories.”

“By opening the park in phases, we plan on being able to take measured steps that ensure the safety of our staff and visitors while providing increased access to our National Park,” Smith said in a news statement Monday.

Visitors consistently came and went Sunday, but the area wasn’t overrun, Schwalbe said. Loop trails inside the park, including Barker Dam and Hidden Valley, are one-way only.

“People were excited to see the park again,” Schwalbe told The Times via email. “We were pleased to not have as much crowding as we did when the park first began decreasing access in March.”

Joshua Tree began limiting access March 16 before completely closing access on April 1 amid statewide stay-at-home orders, Schwalbe said.

Visitors centers and group campsites will remain closed, officials said. And while family campsites are open, it is recommended that only members of the same household camp together, officials said. All 520 sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All programs and special-use activities are closed through May 31, according to the park’s website.

Entrance stations will be staffed regularly, but employees won’t be collecting fees. Schwalbe referred to the park’s website for more information .

Park officials recommended the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19: