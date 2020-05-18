Orange County coronavirus cases dip after spike last week

Orange County health officials announced 59 new coronavirus infections Monday — breaking a streak of five straight days when the daily number of new cases broke triple digits.

It remains to be seen whether this is a deviation or part of an observed pattern, however. For weeks, the county has generally announced comparatively few COVID-19 cases on Mondays and Tuesdays, only to see the numbers rise later in the week.

Last week, for instance, the Orange County Health Care Agency reported 53 new coronavirus infections on Monday and 59 on Tuesday, but the rest of the week saw some of the most significant day-over-day growth in case counts since the outbreak began — including a single-day high of 226 new confirmed infections on Thursday.

Cumulatively, there have been 4,434 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County. Of those who have tested positive, 461 have been residents of skilled nursing facilities and 350 have been county jail inmates.

No new fatalities were reported Monday — keeping the county’s death toll at 88 — and the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized dipped to 194, the lowest level since May 9.

Of those who are hospitalized as of the latest update, 78 were in intensive care. That figure has been largely flat over the last five days for which data are available.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 139

18-24 — 439

25-34 — 791

35-44 — 654

45-54 — 778

55-64 — 699

65-74 — 439

75-84 — 291

85+ — 203

Unknown — 1

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 4

45-54 — 8

55-64 — 11

65-74 — 14

75-84 — 28

85+ — 21

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 24

Anaheim — 701

Brea — 30

Buena Park — 137

Costa Mesa — 64

Coto de Caza — 6

Cypress — 55

Dana Point — 24

Fountain Valley — 50

Fullerton — 153

Garden Grove — 224

Huntington Beach — 291

Irvine — 154

La Habra — 77

La Palma — 16

Ladera Ranch — 13

Laguna Beach — 44

Laguna Hills — 27

Laguna Niguel — 35

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 37

Los Alamitos — 62

Midway City — 10

Mission Viejo — 60

Newport Beach — 133

Orange — 212

Placentia — 85

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita — 19

San Clemente — 57

San Juan Capistrano — 45

Santa Ana — 744

Seal Beach — 15

Stanton — 46

Trabuco Canyon — 12

Tustin — 65

Villa Park — 6

Westminster — 75

Yorba Linda — 67

Other — 353

Unknown —192

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.