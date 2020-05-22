Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Trump administration warns Garcetti against ‘heavy-handed’ stay-at-home orders

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti during a recent coronavirus briefing.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti during a recent coronavirus briefing.
(City of Los Angeles)
By David Zahniser
Dakota Smith
May 22, 2020
3:08 PM
UPDATED 3:59 PM
The Trump administration sent a warning letter Friday to Mayor Eric Garcetti saying the Department of Justice is concerned the city may pursue “an arbitrary and heavy-handed approach” to stay-at-home orders.

Eric S. Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the department’s Civil Rights Division, pointed to what he said were public comments by Garcetti and Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County’s director of public health.

“Reports of your recent public statements indicate that you suggested the possibility of long-term lockdown of the residents in the city and county of Los Angeles, regardless of the legal justification for such restrictions,” Dreiband wrote. “Any such approach may be both arbitrary and unlawful.”

Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar said the mayor’s team has received the letter and is reviewing it.

Letter: Justice Department warns L.A. on stay-at-home orders
Letter: Justice Department warns L.A. on stay-at-home orders

Garcetti issued a stay-at-home order for Los Angeles in March, extending it twice. But he has signaled that restrictions would be loosened in the coming weeks.

Over the last month, beaches, golf courses, tennis courts and hiking trails have reopened, and retail stores now allow curbside pickup.

Ferrer said this month at a public meeting that the stay-at-home orders will “with all certainty” be extended for the next few months, which led some to believe that the status quo would remain in place through the summer.

Her comments drew widespread attention, and Garcetti appeared on television news programs later that day, seeking to clarify the region’s response to the health crisis.

He also released a statement that day saying that “while the city’s Safer at Home order will remain in place beyond May 15, we will also continue to adjust the order gradually — to safely allow more activities, more businesses to operate, and more Angelenos to get back to work.”

The letter to Garcetti came the same day that Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, singled out Los Angeles as one of three regions where persistent spread remains a significant concern.

Speaking with reporters at the White House, Birx said the Los Angeles metropolitan area, Chicago and Washington, D.C., remain a concern.

Birx asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work with those areas “to really understand where are these new cases coming from, and what do we need to do to prevent them in the future.”

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
David Zahniser
David Zahniser covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.
Dakota Smith
Dakota Smith covers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.
