California reopening further, but L.A. County still stymied by coronavirus numbers

California is moving into its third stage of reopening, a plan that’s affecting some counties dramatically sooner than others.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that barbershops and hair salons would be allowed to reopen in many counties throughout the state. Newsom said 47 of California’s 58 counties had already met the state’s standards and could move forward in reopening.

Los Angeles County, which accounts for the bulk of the state’s COVID-19 cases and more than half of its reported deaths, is one of 11 counties not yet permitted to push further in reopening. The county confirmed Tuesday 27 additional deaths and 1,843 new cases of COVID-19.

The county is continuing to reopen more businesses, albeit at a slower pace than in other areas. Officials said last week their newest mission was to more fully reopen the state by July 4 — a goal that can be met only if the public continues to adhere to social distancing practices and other health recommendations, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer cautioned.

Advertisement

As sunshine bathed Southern California in warmth over the long Memorial Day weekend, crowds flocked to outdoor spaces. Pasadena’s Eaton Canyon was closed because of overcrowding, and at Venice Beach, visitors — many of whom were not wearing face coverings or adhering to social distancing practices — filled the boardwalk.

Although the state has seen positive signs in recent weeks, Newsom says that doesn’t mean the virus is no longer a danger.

“That doesn’t mean this thing is behind us and that we’re out of the woods yet,” he said.

County officials continue to expand their fight against the virus while assessing how best to continue to reopen the economy without causing a resurgence in the outbreak.

Advertisement

At a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, officials debated whether to allow individual cities to progress at different speeds. Some supervisors say such a patchwork plan is necessary to help businesses survive; others argue that it poses problems.

“We have to express extreme caution,” Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

The board voted Tuesday to appoint an inspector general to oversee nursing homes throughout the county. At least 5,218 residents and 3,140 staff from these facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Roughly 53% of the county’s coronavirus-linked deaths have been in institutional settings, with the majority in skilled nursing facilities.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger criticized the Department of Health over its testing efforts at such care facilities: “We should have been more aggressive,” she said.

Advertisement

Ferrer said Health Department staff had set out to visit every long-term and intermediary care facility in the county and that efforts to combat the virus in those areas needed to continue.