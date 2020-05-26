Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Los Angeles opens its largest coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium

By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
May 26, 2020
11:36 AM
The city of Los Angeles opened its largest coronavirus testing site Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, where up to 6,000 people can be tested daily.

“This builds on our work we’ve been doing [over the] past weeks and months,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a news conference, shortly after being one of the first people tested at the new site. “We want testing to be easy, accessible and free for everybody here in Los Angeles.”

The drive-through facility will have big screens showing videos demonstrating how to administer a self-test to help prepare those waiting in line.

The city is partnering with the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Community Organized Relief Effort, a nonprofit co-founded by Sean Penn, which will oversee operations and have 60 staffers helping.

About two months ago, Dodgers Chief Executive Stan Kasten said 40,000 people had been tested at a site already operating at the stadium. With this new undertaking, Kasten said, more people can be tested in one week than in the 10 previous weeks combined.

“This is how we come back. This is how we get back to normal,” he said.

Los Angeles has tested 450,000 people across more than 10 testing sites, and more than half have already received their results, Garcetti said. He said people can expect a quicker turnaround time at the new site.

The county reported 1,047 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 46,018 and fatalities to 2,116.

People can find a testing site or sign up for a test by calling (213) 978-1028 or visiting the city’s coronavirus website.

Priscella Vega
