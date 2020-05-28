Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Travel ban lifted in El Dorado County but Lake Tahoe tourism still prohibited

Nonessential travel to Lake Tahoe remains prohibited
Officials lifted El Dorado County’s nonessential travel ban this week, but emphasized that a state order still prohibits tourism to the Lake Tahoe Basin.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Cindy CarcamoStaff Writer 
May 28, 2020
5:46 PM
Share

Officials lifted El Dorado County’s nonessential travel ban this week but emphasized that a state order still prohibits tourism to Lake Tahoe.

“Because the state ban on nonessential travel supersedes the county’s, there is no material change in what people should do in regard to visiting Lake Tahoe,” public health officer Dr. Nancy Williams said in a prepared statement released Wednesday. “I cannot emphasize this enough: People should not come to Lake Tahoe unless they have an essential purpose for doing so.”

The county’s announcement said the order was rescinded because of “sufficient testing and contact tracing capacity along with the ability to monitor COVID-19 indicators by a team of public health and hospital officials.”

The county imposed the ban on April 3 to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The rule was in addition to a statewide mandate asking the public to stay home. The county order allowed law enforcement to fine violators $1,000. Exceptions were made for travel by homeowners to their second home.

Advertisement

“The governor’s stay-at-home order is still in place and clearly requires that residents refrain from travel for nonessential purposes. I regret having to discourage visitors, but traveling outside of one’s home community is still proving to be a major factor in the spread of COVID-19,” Williams said.

“A visit to one of our county’s and state’s most popular destinations for the purpose of a vacation, hiking, boating, enjoying a meal at your favorite Tahoe restaurant, or change of scenery is still prohibited, whether or not there is a county-specific restriction in place.”

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Cindy Carcamo
Follow Us
Cindy Carcamo covers immigration issues for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was Arizona bureau chief and a national correspondent for The Times, focusing on border and immigration issues in the Southwest. A Los Angeles native, she has reported in Argentina and Mexico during her time as an Inter American Press Assn. scholar and as a reporter for the Orange County Register. She’s also reported from Guatemala and Honduras where her coverage was part of a team Overseas Press Club Award. She is also the recipient of the French-American Foundation’s 2012 Immigration Journalism Award and was a finalist for the 2012 PEN Center USA Literary Award in Journalism and 2011 Livingston Award.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement