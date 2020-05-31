LAPD officer is shot in the leg at Whole Foods parking lot in Venice

An LAPD officer suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound Sunday near the Venice Santa Monica border, an official said.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the area of the Whole Foods parking lot near Lincoln Boulevard and Rose Avenue.

LAPD Assistant Chief Horace Frank said the officer suffered a graze wound to her leg. He added that the incident is being investigated by Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division.

Frank said the motive and where the shot came from are unknown.