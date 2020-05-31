Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD officer is shot in the leg at Whole Foods parking lot in Venice

An LAPD officer suffered a graze wound to her leg Sunday afternoon in Venice.
An LAPD officer suffered a graze wound to her leg Sunday afternoon in Venice.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
May 31, 2020
8:56 PM
Share

An LAPD officer suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound Sunday near the Venice Santa Monica border, an official said.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the area of the Whole Foods parking lot near Lincoln Boulevard and Rose Avenue.

LAPD Assistant Chief Horace Frank said the officer suffered a graze wound to her leg. He added that the incident is being investigated by Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division.

Frank said the motive and where the shot came from are unknown.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Richard Winton
Follow Us
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement