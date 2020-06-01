Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

What time are the curfews in and around L.A. tonight?

Members of the California National Guard outside Los Angeles City hall on Sunday
Members of the California National Guard stand outside Los Angeles City Hall on Sunday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jessica RoyAudience Engagement Editor  
June 1, 2020
2:47 PM
Share

Los Angeles and surrounding cities in Southern California have issued curfews for Monday.

The L.A. County website offered this reasoning: “The effects of public calamity caused disaster and extreme peril to the safety of people and property. Because of the dangers which often occur under cover of darkness and the difficulty to preserve public safety during these hours, a curfew was ordered, as allowed by Government Code Section 8634.”

Under curfew, residents should remain in their homes and stay off public streets and areas. L.A. County listed the following exemptions from the curfew: “Peace officers, fire fighters and National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area, individuals traveling to and from work, people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter and individuals seeking medical treatment.”

Here are the times for the curfews.

Advertisement

Los Angeles County: 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

From the county website: “Effective as of 6 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020, and until further notification, all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County shall adhere to staying off public streets, avenues, boulevards, places, walkways, alleys, parks or any public areas or unimproved private realty within Los Angeles County, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day.”

If you are in L.A. county and your local curfew order is later than this, you must follow the county order, the announcement said. If your local order is earlier, that one takes precedence. The example from the website: “If a resident’s local curfew order is 8 p.m., the 6 p.m. county curfew supersedes it; if the local order is 4 p.m., the local order still stands.”

As of now, Metro Bus and Rail says it will continue normal service. Foothill Transit will continue to pick up riders until 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Los Angeles city: 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

“A city-wide curfew will again be in place again tonight from 6:00pm until 6:00am Tuesday. All residents must stay home, indoors and off the streets,” the Los Angeles Police Department account tweeted on Monday afternoon. “Violators will be subject to arrest.”

Advertisement

Anaheim (Orange County): 6 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday

Beverly Hills: 1 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday

Culver City: 4 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday

Advertisement

Long Beach: 1 p.m. Monday for business districts, 4 p.m. citywide, to 5 a.m. Tuesday

Long Beach Transit buses will stop running at 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Pasadena: 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

Santa Monica: 1:30 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday

Big Blue Bus service stopped running at 1 p.m.

Advertisement

West Hollywood: 4 p.m. Monday to sunrise Tuesday

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jessica Roy
Follow Us
Jessica Roy works on the audience engagement team at the Los Angeles Times.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement