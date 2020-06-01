What time are the curfews in and around L.A. tonight?

Los Angeles and surrounding cities in Southern California have issued curfews for Monday.

The L.A. County website offered this reasoning: “The effects of public calamity caused disaster and extreme peril to the safety of people and property. Because of the dangers which often occur under cover of darkness and the difficulty to preserve public safety during these hours, a curfew was ordered, as allowed by Government Code Section 8634.”

Under curfew, residents should remain in their homes and stay off public streets and areas. L.A. County listed the following exemptions from the curfew: “Peace officers, fire fighters and National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area, individuals traveling to and from work, people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter and individuals seeking medical treatment.”

Here are the times for the curfews.

Los Angeles County: 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

From the county website : “Effective as of 6 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020, and until further notification, all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County shall adhere to staying off public streets, avenues, boulevards, places, walkways, alleys, parks or any public areas or unimproved private realty within Los Angeles County, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day.”

If you are in L.A. county and your local curfew order is later than this, you must follow the county order, the announcement said. If your local order is earlier, that one takes precedence. The example from the website: “If a resident’s local curfew order is 8 p.m., the 6 p.m. county curfew supersedes it; if the local order is 4 p.m., the local order still stands.”

As of now, Metro Bus and Rail says it will continue normal service. Foothill Transit will continue to pick up riders until 8 p.m.

At this time, Metro Bus and Rail will continue to operate until normal close of service. There may be rolling bus detours and temporary service suspensions depending on the situation in the area. Please check @metrolaalerts for updates. https://t.co/pVVlu3kCDr — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) June 1, 2020

Los Angeles city: 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

“A city-wide curfew will again be in place again tonight from 6:00pm until 6:00am Tuesday. All residents must stay home, indoors and off the streets,” the Los Angeles Police Department account tweeted on Monday afternoon. “Violators will be subject to arrest.”

CURFEW: A city-wide curfew will again be in place again tonight from 6:00pm tonight until 6:00am Tuesday. All residents must stay home, indoors and off the streets.



Violators will be subject to arrest. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 1, 2020

Anaheim (Orange County): 6 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday

Anaheim citywide curfew starting tonight at 6 p.m. through tomorrow at 5:30 a.m.



We join many in deep concern & disappointment over the Minneapolis incident. But violence will not be tolerated in Anaheim.



We thank you all for your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/JKRUsbm7W5 — City of Anaheim (@City_of_Anaheim) June 1, 2020

Beverly Hills: 1 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday

Curfew TODAY: Citywide and Business districts at 1PM through 6/2 at 5:30AM. Call Hotline for more info 310-550-4680. https://t.co/JduXls4iTG — CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) June 1, 2020

Culver City: 4 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday

To protect public safety, a curfew will again be in effect tonight, Monday, June 1 at 4 PM to Tuesday, June 2 at 5:30 AM in Culver City. Residents are advised to remain in their homes during these hours. https://t.co/hQVmPPkdn4 pic.twitter.com/kA9bQBBBkS — City of Culver City (@CulverCityGov) June 1, 2020

Long Beach: 1 p.m. Monday for business districts, 4 p.m. citywide, to 5 a.m. Tuesday

Long Beach Transit buses will stop running at 3 p.m.

📣To ensure the continued safety of residents, businesses & emergency responders, the City is imposing a curfew today, 6/1 beginning at 1:00pm for business districts & 4:00pm citywide through 6/2 at 5:00am.



Clean up efforts for businesses are exempt from 1:00pm curfew. pic.twitter.com/KyPG0XHtc9 — City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) June 1, 2020

Pasadena: 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

In accordance with LA County’s Order, we are implementing another CURFEW TODAY STARTING @ 6 P.M. through 6 A.M. tomorrow, June 2: https://t.co/gfG5ftzZA0 pic.twitter.com/o4uf3zTHeL — City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) June 1, 2020

Santa Monica: 1:30 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday

Big Blue Bus service stopped running at 1 p.m.

Updated curfew info for today, June 1, 2020 effective at 1:30 p.m. citywide through 5:30 a.m., June 2. The safety of #SantaMonica is our top priority. We thank our community for staying home last night and ask everyone to abide by today's curfew orders. https://t.co/20bbT5blHU pic.twitter.com/fHpn2oDhRS — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) June 1, 2020

West Hollywood: 4 p.m. Monday to sunrise Tuesday