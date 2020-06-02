LAPD, FBI collecting protest, looting footage as evidence for future arrests

Police officers have watched from skirmish lines as protesters and others stole from businesses, threw rocks, ignited fires and bashed in streetlights with skateboards.

More than 1,000 were arrested in Los Angeles alone over the weekend, but officials said they have not given up on tracking down others.

The Los Angeles Police Department has been collecting evidence throughout the protests in recent days over the death of George Floyd, mostly in the form of video footage that could be used to identify individuals and bring charges against them in the future.

The FBI on Monday put out a nationwide call for pictures and videos that could help identify people “actively instigating violence” at protests across the country decrying Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Advertisement

This strategy has been used in the past, including during melees that followed Lakers victories in downtown Los Angeles, as well as in other cities that have experienced unrest, such as Baltimore.

But it is also generating concern.

1 / 133 Khalil Mitchell speaks to protesters kneeling near a police line, preaching calm and working to preserve a “peaceful protest” of hundreds demonstrating against police brutality and the death of George Floyd. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 133 Hundreds of protestors march numerous blocks demonstrating against police brutality and the death of George Floyd. (Robert Gauthier/Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 133 AJ Lovelace and others keep potential looters from entering a dry cleaning store as they attempt to “peacefully march” against police brutality and the death of George Floyd. “We need peace and we need someone to talk to each other,” he said after the looters fled the scene. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 133 Demonstrators retreat as Riverside County sheriffs fire nonlethal rounds after law enforcement announced an unlawful assembly and protesters did not leave in Riverside. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 133 Protesters in Riverside. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 133 An arrest in Hollywood. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 133 A demonstrator screams in pain after being injured while running from nonlethal rounds fired by Riverside County sheriffs. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 133 An LAPD officer arrests a looting suspect in an alley behind a Hollywood Boulevard store. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 133 Riverside County deputies advance on demonstrators. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 133 A firework thrown by a protester explodes at the feet of Riverside police. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 133 Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco takes a knee with demonstrators. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 133 A watch and jewelry store is looted in Van Nuys on Monday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 133 A looting arrest in Van Nuys. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 133 AJ Lovelace tries to stop looters from breaking into a Walgreens store at Santa Monica and Highland. “We need peace, and we need someone to talk to each other,” he said after the looters fled the scene. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 133 An LAPD officer arrests a suspected looter in an alley behind a Hollywood Boulevard store. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 133 Police advance on a line of protesters in Hollywood, firing rubber bullets. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 133 Curfew arrests in Hollywood. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 133 Protesters in Hollywood. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 133 Looters in Hollywood. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 133 Protesters in Hollywood. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 133 Curfew arrests in Hollywood. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 133 Arrests in Hollywood. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 133 Protests in Westwood. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 24 / 133 Volunteers help clean up in Long Beach after a night of looting. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 25 / 133 Protest in Hollywood. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 26 / 133 National Guardsmen outside Santa Monica Place. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 27 / 133 Gilbert Haro and sons Richard, 8, and James, 6, help clean up in Santa Monica. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 28 / 133 Protesters face off with police in Santa Monica on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 29 / 133 Looters in Santa Monica on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 30 / 133 Suspected looters in custody in Santa Monica on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 31 / 133 L.A. County sheriff’s deputies in Santa Monica on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 32 / 133 Sake House employee Jared Settles can’t bear to watch as the restaurant burns in Santa Monica on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 33 / 133 An arrest in Santa Monica on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 34 / 133 A looted store in Santa Monica. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 35 / 133 A man guards a convenience store in Santa Monica. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 36 / 133 Looters in Long Beach on Sunday. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 37 / 133 Police and protesters face off in Santa Monica on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 38 / 133 A police officer inspects the damage to a supermarket. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 39 / 133 A protester is treated for a wound after being struck by a rubber bullet. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 40 / 133 Looters in Long Beach on Sunday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 41 / 133 Looters in Long Beach. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 42 / 133 A suspected looter in Long Beach. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 43 / 133 Cecelia Rosales, who said she was homeless, walks past a moving line of police in Santa Monica on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 44 / 133 Smashing windows in Santa Monica. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 45 / 133 An arrest in Santa Monica on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 46 / 133 Looters walk away with surfboards in Santa Monica on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 47 / 133 Looters rush out of a store in Santa Monica. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 48 / 133 Protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) 49 / 133 Cheers for protesters in downtown Los Angeles. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) 50 / 133 City Hall on Sunday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) 51 / 133 A shattered storefront on Melrose Avenue on Sunday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 52 / 133 Smashed windows on La Cienega Boulevard. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 53 / 133 Downtown L.A. on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 54 / 133 Protesters stand on top of a burned LAPD cruiser. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 55 / 133 Looters on Saturday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 56 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: People carry items taken from stores that were broken into, in the Fairfax District on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Protests erupted across the country, with people outraged over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 57 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: People at a gathering setup by groups Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and Build Power at Pan Pacific Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Protests erupted across the country, with people outraged over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 58 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: Protesters wait to be arrested by police in the Fairfax District on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Protests erupted across the country, with people outraged over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 59 / 133 A couple consoles each other knowing they will be arrested along with protestors on Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 60 / 133 People at a gathering setup by groups Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and Build Power at Pan Pacific Park on Saturday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 61 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: A police car is spray-painted with the name Floyd during a demonstration at Pan Pacific Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Protests erupted across the country, with people outraged over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 62 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA -- MAY 30: Los Angeles police arrest a protestor as they demonstrate at W 3rd St and S Fairfax Ave. in the Fairfax District on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. The protestors demonstrate in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Last night more than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado/Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 63 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 30, 2020-Two women hug each other knowing they will be arrested along with protestors on Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 64 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA -- MAY 30: Los Angeles police contain protestors as they demonstrate at W 3rd St and S Fairfax Ave. in the Fairfax District on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. The protestors demonstrate in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Last night more than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado/Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 65 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA -- MAY 30: Los Angeles police contain protestors as they demonstrate at W 3rd St and S Fairfax Ave. in the Fairfax District on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. The protestors demonstrate in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Last night more than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado/Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 66 / 133 A skateboarder falls over a small fire set by protestors n 3rd St. in Los Angeles Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 67 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 30, 2020-A protestor is arrested by LAPD officers at 3rd St. and Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 68 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: Protester kicks in the door of a Whole Foods Market in the Fairfax District of Lo Angeles on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests erupted across the country, with people outraged over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 69 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: Police arrests looters Whole Foods Market in the Fairfax District Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Protests erupted across the country, with people outraged over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 70 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - May. 30,: Protestors, outraged over the the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee, in on Saturday, May. 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 71 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 30, 2020-A protestor falls tot he ground after being shot with a rubber projectile from LAPD officers at 3rd St. and Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 72 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 30, 2020-A protestor runs for safety after being shot with a rubber projectile from LAPD officers at 3rd St. and Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 73 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 30, 2020-A protestor refues to be arrested as he holds his dog at 3rd St. and Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 74 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA -- MAY 30: Looters steal from the Appel Store at The Grove as protestors demonstrate at W 3rd St and S Fairfax Ave. in the Fairfax District on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. The protestors demonstrate in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Last night more than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado/Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 75 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA -- MAY 30: Michel Moore, second from left, Chief of Police for the Los Angeles Police Department, lets protestors who are demonstrating that the area is closed at W 3rd St and S Fairfax Ave. in the Fairfax District on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. The protestors demonstrate in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Last night more than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado/Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 76 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: A protester is arrested in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests erupted across the country, with people outraged over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 77 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: Police yell at protester in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests erupted across the country, with people outraged over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 78 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA -- MAY 30: Los Angeles police contain protestors at the Farmers Market as they demonstrate at W 3rd St and S Fairfax Ave. in the Fairfax District on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. The protestors demonstrate in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Last night more than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado/Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 79 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: People at a gathering setup by groups Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and Build Power at Pan Pacific Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Protests erupted across the country, with people outraged over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 80 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: A caravan of cars protesting the killing of George Floyd rally in front of LAPD Headquarters on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) (Irfan Khan/Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 81 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 30, 2020. Looters ransack a Walgreens store alog Broadway in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, May 30, 2020. About 200 people marched through downtown streets, slowing traffic and keeping ahead of police trying to cut them off. Looting and the destruction of public and private property has spread across the country in the wake of the the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 82 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 30, 2020. Police officers react to a firecracker thrown by protesters on Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, May 30, 2020. About 200 people marched through downtown streets, slowing traffic and keeping ahead of police trying to cut them off. Looting and the destruction of public and private property has spread across the country in the wake of the the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 83 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA -- MAY 30: Shop owners put up plywood at Superare Fight Shop after looters and vandals ransacked businesses along Melrose Ave. in the Melrose District on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. Several businesses on Melrose Avenue, a trendy row of design and clothing stores, were looted. Earlier in the day protestors demonstrated at the corner of Fairfax and 3rd Street in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. More than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado/Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 84 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA -- MAY 30: Looters and vandals ransack Spokes ‘N Stuff at Melrose Ave. and Ogden Dr. in the Melrose District on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. Several businesses on Melrose Avenue, a trendy row of design and clothing stores, were looted. Earlier in the day protestors demonstrated at the corner of Fairfax and 3rd Street in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. More than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado/Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 85 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 30, 2020. Protesters break windows along Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, May 30, 2020. About 200 people marched through downtown streets, slowing traffic and keeping ahead of police trying to cut them off. Looting and the destruction of public and private property has spread across the country in the wake of the the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 86 / 133 SANTA ANA, CA - MAY 30, 2020: Orange County Sheriff deputies maintain a police block as a firecracker thrown by a protester explodes behind them during a protest against the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd during the coronavirus pandemic on May 30, 2020 in Santa Ana, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 87 / 133 SANTA ANA, CA - MAY 30, 2020: As fireworks explode in the background, Michelle Usher of Santa Ana, middle, prays in the street at the intersection of McFadden Avenue and Bristol Street during a protest against the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd during the coronavirus pandemic on May 30, 2020 in Santa Ana, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 88 / 133 SANTA ANA, CA - MAY 30, 2020: A protester confronts Orange County Sheriff deputies who formed a police block to push demonstrators away from the intersection of McFaden Avenue and Bristol Street during a protest against the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd during the coronavirus pandemic on May 30, 2020 in Santa Ana, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 89 / 133 ORANGE, CA - MAY 30, 2020: A protester wipes tears as she listens to an impassioned speaker during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd during the coronavirus pandemic on May 30, 2020 in Orange, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 90 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-Looters run from a jewelry store as LAPD officers approach in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors protested across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 91 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-Looters run from a jewelry store as LAPD officers approach in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors marched across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skali/Wally Skali/Los Angeles Times) 92 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. Protesters gather around a fire in the middle of the street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. As the night wore on some protesters resorted to vandalism and looting. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 93 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-A protestor breaks a window with a bat to a buisness in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors marches across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 94 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-A looter steals liquor bottles from Terroni restaurant on Spring St. in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors marched across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 95 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-Protestors raise there arms at LAPD officers on Spring St. in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors marches across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 96 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-A protestor trips and falls as LAPD officers approach on Spring St. in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors marches across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 97 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-Protestors hold hands as they walk through a construction site to escape LAPD officers in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors marches across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 98 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-A Starbucks is looted along Spring St. in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors marches across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 99 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-A looter steals extra virgin olive oil from Terroni restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors marched across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 100 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. Police keep their eyes on protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. As the night wore on some protesters resorted to vandalism and looting. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 101 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA -- MAY 29: A firework is ignited as protestors demonstrate in downtown on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. The protestors demonstrated in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. More than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado/Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 102 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-A protestor raises his arms as LAPD officers approach on Spring St. in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors marches across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 103 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-An MTA bus is vandalized in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors marched across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 104 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. Protesters start a fire on Seventh Street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. As the night wore on some protesters resorted to vandalism and looting. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 105 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. Looters break into a Rite Aid store in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. As the night wore on some protesters resorted to vandalism and looting. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 106 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. Looters take liquor and beer from a Rite Aid store in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. As the night wore on some protesters resorted to vandalism and looting. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 107 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. Looters take jewelry from a store in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. As the night wore on some protesters resorted to vandalism and looting. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 108 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. A police officer keeps an eye on protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. As the night wore on some protesters resorted to vandalism and looting. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 109 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. Police move past a fire set by protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. As the night wore on some protesters resorted to vandalism and looting. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 110 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-Looterslook for jewelry on the floor at a jewelry store in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors marched across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 111 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-Looters run from a jewelry store as LAPD officers approach in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors marched across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 112 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. A police cruiser drives past a fire in the middle of the street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. As the night wore on some protesters resorted to vandalism and looting. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 113 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. A protester throws a woioden pallet on a fire on Seventh Street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. As the night wore on some protesters resorted to vandalism and looting. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 114 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA -- MAY 30: Protestors are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall as they demonstrate in downtown on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. The protestors demonstrated in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. More than 500 arrests were made after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado/Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 115 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. A man smashes the window of a business in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. As the night wore on some protesters resorted to looting. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 116 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. Police fire percussion rounds to clear protesters from Grand Avenue in in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 117 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. A protester remains defiant after being pushed to the ground by police on Grand Avenue in in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 118 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - May. 29,: Protestors, outraged over the the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee, in on Friday, May. 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 119 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA -- MAY 30: Protestors are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall as they demonstrate in downtown on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. The protestors demonstrated in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. More than 500 arrests were made after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado/Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 120 / 133 Protesters block the 110 Freeway northbound and southbound in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 121 / 133 Protestors, outraged over the the death of George Floyd, take to the streets in downtown L.A. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 122 / 133 Protesters are escorted off the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 123 / 133 A protester is escorted off the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 124 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - May. 29,: Protestors, outraged over the the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee, in on Friday, May. 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 125 / 133 Protesters block the 110 Freeway northbound and southbound in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 126 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAY 29, 2020. Police officers assume a defensive stance as a protester approaches them on the Harbor Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown streets, blocking traffic and venting their rage over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 127 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - May. 29,: Protestors, outraged over the the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee, in on Friday, May. 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 128 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA -- MAY 29: Los Angeles police patrol the 110 FWY after chasing protestors off the freeway as they demonstrate in downtown on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. The protestors demonstrated in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. More than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado/Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 129 / 133 A protester rides a skateboard on the 110 Freeway. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 130 / 133 Protesters block the 110 Freeway northbound and southbound in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 131 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 29, 2020-A protestor confronts LAPD officers in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. Protestors marches across the nation after the death of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 132 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 27: A protester lays unconscious on the 101 freeway near downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times) (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times) 133 / 133 LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 27: People cheer as a man who was presumedly hit by a car gets up with the help of emergency workers on the 101 N during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) (Dania Maxwell/Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Nikhil Ramnaney, head of the union that represents Los Angeles County public defenders, expressed concern that funneling footage to local law enforcement agencies or the FBI in the hope of catching looters could allow law enforcement to use facial recognition technology to identify peaceful protesters in the area.

Advertisement

“If government agencies are stockpiling large repositories of film, in light of what’s going on with widely available facial recognition technology, I wouldn’t be surprised if those technologies were used on those crowd-sourced contributions,” he said. “If you’re sourcing footage from people, you could pull metadata from that footage that could also tell you who was present at that scene.”

Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst for the Speech, Privacy and Technology Project at the ACLU, said the FBI “should also seek video of wrongdoing by police officers” if it is gathering video from protests.

“There have been plenty of reports and videos of abusive police and National Guard behavior,” he said. “They shouldn’t retain any video of people exercising their 1st Amendment rights who aren’t breaking the law.”

Police have acknowledged missteps and said they are already investigating at least one incident in which onlookers recorded a police vehicle driving into protesters before speeding away.

Advertisement

While not every cop on the street was wearing a body camera in recent days, as specialized units don’t have them, thousands of officers in areas with severe looting and vandalism were wearing them and recording hours of footage, said Josh Rubenstein, an LAPD spokesman.

Police also have been provided footage from residents and business owners, not to mention the slew of images they can access on social media and in other media.

“Where it’s being brought to our attention, or where we are able to capture any evidence of people committing crimes, that is being captured for further investigation,” Rubenstein said.

Advertisement

Most of the protests over Floyd’s death, which occurred after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held a knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, have been peaceful. But some have taken a darker turn as looters have used the marches as cover to steal from stores.

Arrest records reviewed by The Times show the LAPD booked just 14 people on looting-related offenses on Friday and Saturday, even as dozens of stores downtown and in the Fairfax district were being pillaged both days. On Sunday, more than 120 people were taken into custody for looting, records show. Hundreds of people also were arrested for violating nightly curfews put in place by Mayor Eric Garcetti in an effort to quell the unrest.

Officials have said those intent on causing harm or stuffing their pockets and cars with stolen goods took advantage of the legitimate protesters, using them as cover. The more successful those individuals were in stealing, and the more violent they were in their destruction, the more likely it is they will be pursued in coming investigations.

Law enforcement officials said they are likely to focus on major crimes that caused extensive damage or injuries, and on individuals who committed multiple crimes or were part of a group committing multiple crimes. But they also could choose to charge and prosecute others whose actions were brazen or cruel.

Advertisement

Many people wore masks, but others did not. And even those with a mask on in one video may be identifiable in another, in a moment when they let their mask down.

Similar work is likely to be conducted by other agencies beyond Los Angeles.

Officials in Long Beach placed the blame for looting that marred an otherwise peaceful protest Sunday in the city’s downtown area on “organized criminals” who had been “hitting other cities” in the area, according to Mayor Robert Garcia.

Long Beach police arrested 75 people on Sunday, many for violations of a citywide 8 p.m. curfew. But both Garcia and city Police Chief Robert Luna promised to work with federal partners to review surveillance footage to track down looting suspects in the future.

Advertisement

“There were a whole lot of cameras out there,” Luna said Monday. “If you were looting and we have your license-plate number and your face, we’re gonna come after you.”

Some residents and business owners said they welcome such work by police, because outsiders who drove into their neighborhoods and destroyed storefronts should be held accountable and were not over the weekend. Some say police stood by and did nothing as looters destroyed businesses already on the brink of closing for good after being shuttered for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve Soboroff, a member of the civilian Police Commission that oversees the LAPD, said he understands people’s frustrations that there was a lack of police presence as some crimes were occurring over the weekend. But, he said, police were in a difficult position and had to pick their priorities, and LAPD Chief Michel Moore rightly prioritized lives and keeping people safe over confronting every looter.

Advertisement

“The job of the department, of the chief, is a high-wire act right now. There’s not a lot of space in there to do it right,” Soboroff said. “What’s wrong is over-policing, and what’s wrong is under-policing.”

But people in Los Angeles should know that in terms of holding accountable those who abused legitimate protests for their own criminal means, the battle is not over, Soboroff said.

“Arrests aren’t over just because a person isn’t out there anymore,” he said. “I don’t think the department is going to make a decision to say, ‘OK, let’s just forget about all that and start over,’ because you saw some really dangerous stuff.”

Returning to investigate and prosecute crimes at a later date, when the department isn’t stretched thin and officers aren’t in dangerous situations, makes sense, Soboroff said.

Advertisement

“Are we going to get into a shootout in a shoe store, or are we going to take video and figure all of this out later?” he said.

In an era of smartphones and pervasive government and business surveillance systems, using footage to retroactively target criminals who escaped immediate arrest in moments of widespread unrest is not without precedent.

In 2015, after looting and arson broke out in Baltimore following the death of another black man, Freddie Gray, from injuries suffered in police custody, the Baltimore Police Department formed a task force to identify suspects. Multiple federal agencies lent a hand, including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Advertisement

In the following weeks and months, officials brought charges against people for burning down a CVS, burning down a liquor store, slashing a fire hose and looting pharmacies. Some were sentenced to years in federal prison.

“When the evidence proves that criminals destroyed property and jeopardized lives, they must be held accountable,” said Rod Rosenstein, at the time the Maryland U.S. Atty., after the man who burned down a liquor store was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $380,000 in restitution.

Multiple federal agencies said they stand ready to assist local law enforcement in Los Angeles and other localities as well.

U.S. Atty. Nicola Hanna said federal prosecutors in Los Angeles are “confronting this outlaw behavior” by working with the FBI and local police “to identify cases in which federal charges could be appropriately filed.”

Advertisement

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.