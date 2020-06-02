Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

What time are the curfews in and around L.A. tonight?

A protester faces a line of law enforcement personnel in Riverside on Monday.
A protester in Riverside on Monday faces a line of law enforcement personnel.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
June 2, 2020
1:22 PM
Los Angeles County officials imposed a countywide curfew for the third consecutive day Tuesday, citing a desire to protect public safety amid ongoing protests over police brutality and the death of George Floyd. Some cities implemented even stricter limits.

Residents of Los Angeles County are asked to remain in their homes and stay off public streets and out of public areas from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The curfew does not apply to poll workers and individuals voting in Tuesday’s special election in Commerce and in El Rancho Unified School District in Pico Rivera. Mobile voting centers in the jurisdictions will remain open until 8 p.m.

Also exempt from the curfew, according to the L.A. County website: peace officers; firefighters; National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area; emergency medical services personnel; individuals traveling to and from work; individuals working on a public work of improvement construction project; credentialed media representatives involved in news gathering; people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter; and individuals seeking medical treatment.

Businesses in most cities have been encouraged to close early to allow employees to comply with curfew.

Los Angeles County

6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday

Metro Bus and Rail will run its regular schedule but warns of possible detours or delays.

Beverly Hills


1 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday

Culver City


4 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday

Bus service will be suspended after 8 p.m. and will not resume until the curfew has lifted.

Santa Monica


2 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday

Big Blue Bus will run its regular schedule but warns of possible detours or delays.

West Hollywood


4 p.m. Tuesday to sunrise Wednesday

