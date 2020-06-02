What time are the curfews in and around L.A. tonight?

Los Angeles County officials imposed a countywide curfew for the third consecutive day Tuesday, citing a desire to protect public safety amid ongoing protests over police brutality and the death of George Floyd. Some cities implemented even stricter limits.

Residents of Los Angeles County are asked to remain in their homes and stay off public streets and out of public areas from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The curfew does not apply to poll workers and individuals voting in Tuesday’s special election in Commerce and in El Rancho Unified School District in Pico Rivera. Mobile voting centers in the jurisdictions will remain open until 8 p.m.

Also exempt from the curfew, according to the L.A. County website: peace officers; firefighters; National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area; emergency medical services personnel; individuals traveling to and from work; individuals working on a public work of improvement construction project; credentialed media representatives involved in news gathering; people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter; and individuals seeking medical treatment.

Businesses in most cities have been encouraged to close early to allow employees to comply with curfew.



Los Angeles County

6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday

Metro Bus and Rail will run its regular schedule but warns of possible detours or delays.

Metro will operate Bus and Rail service today as scheduled. The current service schedule is at https://t.co/4lV0ZPvKqY. There may be detours and delays due to planned protests in various cities, check @metrolaalerts or Transit app to stay updated. — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) June 2, 2020

Beverly Hills

1 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday

Culver City

4 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday

Bus service will be suspended after 8 p.m. and will not resume until the curfew has lifted.

Santa Monica

2 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday

Big Blue Bus will run its regular schedule but warns of possible detours or delays.

1/ RIDER ALERT: At this time, Big Blue Bus will run a regular weekday schedule today (6/2). However, buses may be detoured and/or delayed in areas where there are protests and demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/1GHuXM1M8q — Big Blue Bus (@SMBigBlueBus) June 2, 2020

West Hollywood

4 p.m. Tuesday to sunrise Wednesday

TUESDAY, JUNE 2 - #CURFEW: The City of #WestHollywood will be under a mandatory curfew beginning at 4 PM this afternoon, and ending at sunrise.



Please continue to stay tuned on social media for updates.



ℹ️ https://t.co/psCUIHQKE1 #weho pic.twitter.com/h8wsdBILUt — City of West Hollywood (@WeHoCity) June 2, 2020