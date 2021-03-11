In a major shift, Los Angeles County officials said they expect to allow a slate of business sectors to more widely reopen beginning as early as Monday.

The changes come as newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to plummet, while the number of Angelenos vaccinated against the disease slowly increases.

The reopening hinges on California’s reaching its goal of administering 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to residents in its most disadvantaged areas — which appears likely to happen Friday.

So what will change when the county releases its latest health order? What will the restrictions be? Here is a breakdown:

Restaurants



Restaurants will be allowed to serve diners indoors at 25% capacity.

Patrons must sit at least eight feet apart from other tables, and indoors, only one household with a maximum of six people per table is allowed. Restaurants can allow up to six people per table from three households to dine together at tables outdoors.

Restaurants need a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system “in good working order” and, to the greatest extent possible, should increase ventilation.

It’s recommended that all workers interacting with customers indoors are given N95 masks, KN95 masks, or double masks and a face shield.

Gatherings



Private gatherings will be allowed with up to three separate households, with masking and distancing required at all times. People who are fully vaccinated would be able to gather in small numbers indoors with other people who are fully vaccinated without masking and distancing requirements.

Other venues



Museum, zoos and aquariums could open indoors at 25% capacity.

Gyms, fitness centers, and yoga and dance studios could open indoors at 10% capacity with a masking requirement for all indoor activities.

Movie theaters could open indoors at 25% capacity with only reserved seating in which each group is seated with at least six feet of distance in all directions between any other groups.

Shopping



Retail and personal care services can increase capacity to 50% with masking required at all times and for all services.

Indoor shopping malls can increase capacity to 50% with common areas remaining closed; food courts can open at 25% capacity adhering to the restaurant guidance for indoor dining.

Schools



Institutes of higher education can reopen all permitted activities with required safety modifications except for residential housing, which remains under current restrictions for the spring semester.

Schools are permitted to reopen for in-person instruction for students in grades 7-12 adhering to all state and county directives.

LAUSD

