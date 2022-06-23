Multiple wildfires burn in Northern California, prompting evacuations

Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires in Northern California that prompted evacuations Thursday afternoon.

Residents in the Sunol community of Alameda County near Pleasanton were under mandatory evacuation orders due to the Canyon fire. The blaze covered 65 acres of grass and brush, and firefighters had stopped its growth as of 4:30 p.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

In Contra Costa County, residents also faced evacuation orders and road closures due to the Scenic fire, which had grown to 50 acres Thursday afternoon in the Port Costa area and was 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

And in Solano County, the Timm fire near Vacaville started Thursday afternoon and had grown to 39 acres. The fire was 35% contained, and its growth had been stopped as of 4 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

The afternoon sea breeze was pushing winds through the region, said Brooke Bingaman, senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in the Bay Area. But that breeze was also bringing more humidity, which could help firefighters contain the blazes.

“It’s a mixed bag,” Bingaman said.

Winds were expected to die down Thursday evening, she said.