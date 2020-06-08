Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Brush fire in Corona burns 110 acres, but firefighters halt its progress

By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
June 8, 2020
6:57 PM
A brush fire broke out Monday evening in Corona, burning 110 acres in less than two hours, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The fire, first reported at 4:20 p.m., spread from the intersection of La Sierra Avenue and Cajalco Road near Lake Matthews.

Burning at a “critical rate,” the blaze had covered 110 acres by 6 p.m., when scores of firefighters, helicopters and air tankers managed to halt its spread, authorities said.

As of 6:15 p.m., the fire was 25% contained.

The Riverside County and Corona fire departments dispatched 172 firefighters, three helicopters and four air tankers to battle the flames. No injuries or property damage was reported early Monday evening.

