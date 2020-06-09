Our Lady of Angels Cathedral to toll bells for 8 minutes, 46 seconds to mark George Floyd’s funeral

The bells at Our Lady of the Angels Cathedral in downtown Los Angeles will toll Tuesday to coincide with the start of George Floyd’s funeral in Houston.

The bells will begin ringing at 9 a.m. and will continue for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time Floyd was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer.

José Gomez, the archbishop of Los Angeles, told NBC-TV Channel 4 that all Southern California parishes were invited to hold Mass and say prayers in conjunction with the Houston service.

“The anger and unrest that has swept Los Angeles and the rest of the country since [Floyd’s] death is a sad reminder that racism remains real. Millions of our brothers and sisters still today experience humiliation, indignity and unequal opportunity only because of their race or the color of their skin,” Gomez wrote in a message.

Advertisement

“It should not be this way in America. Racism is a blasphemy against God, who creates all men and women with equal dignity. It has no place in a civilized society and no place in a Christian heart.”

Gomez said racism and brutality are grave issues that should have no place in society. Instead, Gomez urged the archdiocese to stand for love, human dignity and racial equality.

“When God looks at us, he sees beyond the color of our skin, or the countries where we come from, or the language that we speak. God sees only his children — beloved sons, beloved daughters,” he wrote.

Last week, a San Francisco Episcopal church projected art on its facade and tolled its bells to commemorate the lives of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Advertisement

Gomez said he hopes that many believers will become leaders in criminal justice reform and racial and economic inequality, following in Jesus’ peace that does not shy from “trouble or confrontation.”

“Pray for me this week, and I will pray for you,” he wrote.