Twin fires burn Ventura County hills, at least 450 acres in flames

Two fires have at least 450 acres of the hills and woods between Ventura and Santa Paula in flames as Ventura County firefighters are battling twin blazes known as the Lime and Elizabeth fires on Wednesday evening.

At least 75 firefighters have responded to the Lime fire, which according to county fire personnel, began about 5 p.m. and has consumed at least 200 acres, with the possibility of growing five times that size.

As of 7 p.m. the fire had no containment

The fire began near Lake Piru, located about eight miles northeast of the small Ventura County town of Piru. County officials believe the fire began near Lime Canyon.

The fire is primarily burning into the hilly terrain between the north end of the cities of Ventura and Santa Paula, said Natalie Hernandez, county assistant public information officer.

County fire officials have called for a mandatory evacuation of surrounding lands near Lake Piru, including the campgrounds. About 25 structures are threatened by the blaze, including a few homes and U.S. Forest Service buildings.

Hernandez said the Ventura County Fire Department has no timetable on containment and has shifted its priority and several firefighters away from the Elizabeth fire to the Lime fire because of the threat of structural damage.

The Elizabeth fire had burned 250 acres as of the latest county update at 5:30 p.m. and was 20% contained. There was no timetable for its containment.

Hernandez said the fires are about 25 miles apart.

Two firefighters from the Elizabeth fire were removed from the lines suffering from general illness and exhaustion. No update was given on their health.

The Elizabeth fire began at 10:33 a.m.

There was a third blaze, the Lynn fire, that popped up, but the one-acre blaze was quickly put down.