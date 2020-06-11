L.A. County preps for openings of gyms and more as coronavirus cases climb

Los Angeles will continue pushing forward with additional reopenings Friday as the county continues to ease restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

But the move comes amid an expected increase in the transmission of the virus, and the numbers are worrisome to health officials.

Officials reported 46 more deaths and an additional 1,857 cases of the virus on Thursday. The county’s total infections are nearly 69,000, almost half of the state’s case count of more than 140,000.

There are currently 1,416 people hospitalized for the virus in the county. Of that group, 29% are in intensive care, and 20% of those are on ventilators.

And those numbers are what concern health officials the most.

With rising transmissions, there is a chance that the nation’s most populous county could run out of intensive care unit beds in two to four weeks, officials said this week. The numbers have not reached danger levels yet, but health officials said they are monitoring conditions carefully for any signs of new pressures on hospitals.

Despite the increase, the county is moving forward with plans to reopen broad sectors of the economy. Gyms and fitness facilities, pro-league arenas without audiences, day camps, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, campgrounds, outdoor recreational areas and hotels for leisure travel will be allowed to reopen under guidelines issued by the county Thursday. Among the rules are a limit on capacity, stringent cleaning requirements and a mandate that staff wear face coverings at all times.

Additionally, anyone visiting such facilities are advised to practice social distancing and to wear face masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted, however, that anyone with a breathing problem and children under 2 should not wear face coverings.

At gyms and fitness facilities, employees and customers will be screened for symptoms before entering. Reservations are encouraged, as occupancy will be limited, and group training classes will also be limited in size.

Pools will be allowed to reopen, but saunas, steam rooms and hot tubs will remain closed. Visitors are required to wear face coverings while entering and exiting the gym and are advised to wear them while exercising.

At day camps, employees and staffers will be screened for symptoms via temperature check, and campers are advised to bring their own meals.

Capacity will be limited at museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums, though it is unclear to what degree. Interactive exhibits will remain closed, and tours can include only members of the same household. Officials have not yet permitted gatherings or the mixing of households, as the virus continues to pose danger.

“We are completely not out of the woods. We are still in the middle of the woods, and we still have a lot of risk,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday. “I know how desperate people are to be able to get back to events, but that is not in our health officer order nor is it in the state health officer order.”

The only exceptions to gatherings are political protests and religious services.

Visitors to campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation areas are advised to make reservations and to obtain any needed permits online or by phone prior to their visit.

Staff working in professional sports areas will be required to wear masks and will be screened for symptoms before work. Athletes will be required to wear masks at all times, except while exercising, and broadcasters should expect different camera placements that allow for physical distancing.

At hotels and short-term rentals, guests will be screened for symptoms and will not be allowed to stay overnight if showing signs of illness. Reusable materials in rooms, including magazines and menus, will be removed, and rooms will be left vacant for 24 to 72 hours following a guest’s departure.

“In the event of a presumptive case of COVID-19, the guest’s room will be removed from service and quarantined. In the event of a positive case, the room should only be returned to service after undergoing a deep cleaning in accordance with [CDC] guidelines,” the county wrote.

As with gyms, saunas, steam rooms and hot tubs at rental properties and hotels will remain closed.