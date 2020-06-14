Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Thousands marching from Hollywood to West Hollywood call for racial justice

A protester's flag carries the message "Black Trans Lives Matter" in Sunday's demonstration in Hollywood.
A protester’s flag carries the message “Black Trans Lives Matter” in a demonstration Sunday in Hollywood organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
By Matt Stiles
Hailey Branson-Potts
June 14, 2020
12:22 PM
UPDATED1:01 PM
Share

Thousands of participants in an “All Black Lives Matter” demonstration rallied in front of TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday and were expected to march to West Hollywood as part of nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

The march was organized by the Black Advisory Board, made up of Black LGBTQ+ leaders and organizations. On the event’s website, the board posted a statement announcing a protest “in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression.”

Some activists gathered around President Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame and demanded his removal from office because of his divisive rhetoric and insensitivity to racial justice issues.

Chantelle Hershberger, an organizer with RefuseFascism.org in Los Angeles, connected the swell of concern about police tactics and racism with the president’s rhetoric in office.

Advertisement

“Trump is not separated from what’s happening right now. There is a whole connection with this normalization of police brutality,” she said, recalling a speech the president once made in which he jokingly encouraged rough treatment of people arrested by police. “It’s unbelievable that he’s in power. We can’t live another day in this nightmare.”

Some protesters gathered around the president’s star, which has been defaced in the past, and a handful of young men stopped to bang their skateboards on his name.

By 11 a.m., a large and peaceful crowd of protesters that appeared to number in the thousands swelled along a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard, between North Highland and La Brea avenues, that had been painted with the words “All Black Lives Matter” in rainbow colors to represent the diversity of the LGBTQ community.

A portrait of George Floyd, killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, flashed on a screen outside the legendary Chinese Theatre as protesters chanted, “No justice, no peace.”

Advertisement

Greg Austin, 31, said Saturday’s massive turnout, where activists for gay rights and racial justice carried rainbow-infused “All Black Lives Matter” signs and marched together, was evidence of a desire for change that’s been building for years amid high-profile police shootings across the country. He said the national outcry over Floyd’s death signaled momentum toward police reform.

"All Black Lives Matter" is painted on Hollywood Blvd in front of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Saturday.
“All Black Lives Matter” is painted on Hollywood Blvd in front of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Saturday.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

“We’re not saying that every cop is bad. We just wish they would follow a different method,” said Austin, who is gay and Black. “This is an eye-opener for everyone. I’m hoping that this will show that the police need better training for their officers.”

Additional protests were scheduled across Los Angeles for Sunday — the latest actions in a weekend of demonstrations.

California
Matt Stiles

Matt Stiles is a California correspondent for the Los Angeles Times who combines traditional reporting with computer programming, data analysis and data visualization to find and tell compelling stories about the state. Contact him confidentially using the Signal smartphone app: (202) 670-8742.

Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newspaper in 2011. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement