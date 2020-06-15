Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

L.A. sheriff to give update on hanging death of Robert Fuller in Palmdale

Demonstrators gather at the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale Station to demand answers in Robert Fuller's death
Hundreds of demonstrators gather at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station on Saturday to demand answers in the death of Robert Fuller, a young Black man who was found hanging from a tree days earlier.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
June 15, 2020
8:41 AM
As protesters gathered early Monday in Palmdale to demand answers into the hanging death of Robert Fuller, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva scheduled an online town hall to provide updates into the investigation.

The conference is scheduled amid continuing questions and controversy over whether the death of the young Black man was caused by suicide — as law enforcement officials originally indicated — or if foul play was involved. Fuller was found hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall last week.

Demonstrators and residents have called for an independent investigation, and elected officials representing the Antelope Valley have requested that California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra investigate.

“I take my commitment to transparency very seriously,” Villanueva wrote Sunday on Twitter. “As such, I want to thank Attorney General Xavier Becerra ... for agreeing to monitor our investigation into the death of Robert Fuller.”

Villanueva’s news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The body of Fuller, 24, was found hanging from a tree in the 38300 block of 9th Street East early Wednesday.

While authorities originally said they suspected suicide, Fuller’s family and civic leaders pushed back, demanding an independent investigation and full autopsy.

“We want to find out the truth on what really happened,” Diamond Alexander, Fuller’s sister, said Saturday. “Everything they told us is not right. We just want the truth. My brother was not suicidal. He was a survivor.”

Lt. Kelly Yagerlener of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office said Friday that a decision on the cause of Fuller’s death has been deferred pending an investigation. A full autopsy is planned.

Palmdale city officials also have said they now support an independent investigation.

“We are all grieving the loss of this young man, and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a statement. “We also understand the community’s call for a full investigation into this death, and we are asking the same.”

Fuller’s death came amid nationwide protests rebuking the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The case also brought to light the death of a Black man who was found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, roughly 50 miles east of Palmdale.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said foul play was not suspected in the death of 38-year-old Malcolm Harsch, but his family said they were concerned it will be ruled a suicide to avoid further attention.

Times staff writers Laura Newberry, Kevin Baxter, Benjamin Oreskes, Kiera Feldman and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

