Investigation ongoing after young Black man found hanging from tree in Palmdale

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 24-year-old Black man who was found hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall earlier this week, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said Friday it appears the man died by suicide, though a full autopsy is planned.

A passerby spotted the man’s body at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 38300 block of 9th Street East, according to authorities.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and determined that the man — later identified as Robert Fuller — was dead, authorities said.

“Investigators have been in contact with Mr. Fuller’s family and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Fuller’s death,” officials wrote in a statement.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500.

The city of Palmdale expressed “sincere condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of Robert Fuller” on Friday and said the Sheriff’s Department would release another statement regarding his death later in the afternoon.