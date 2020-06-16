Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

60 Freeway lanes will be closed four nights this week for ‘Swarm’ project

Traffic flows along the 60 Freeway in Ontario.
Traffic flows along the 60 Freeway in Ontario. There will be significant overnight closures on the thoroughfare through Chino this week.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
June 16, 2020
1:09 PM
There has never been a better time to stay home, especially if you were thinking about a drive on the 60 Freeway this week.

Lanes of the east-west artery will be closed, in alternating directions, in the Chino area over the next four nights so crews can work on replacing the Pipeline Avenue bridge, according to the California Department of Transportation.

To accommodate that, the following closures will be in place:

  • Tuesday: The westbound 60 will be completely closed between Ramona and Pipeline avenues from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The eastbound carpool and #1 lanes will be closed from Ramona to Pipeline from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and the westbound Ramona onramp also will be closed during that time.
  • Wednesday: The eastbound 60 will be fully closed from Reservoir Street to Pipeline Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The westbound carpool and #1 lanes will be closed in the same area from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and the eastbound Reservoir onramp will be inaccessible from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Thursday: Same closures as Tuesday.
  • Friday: The same closures as Wednesday, except the eastbound 60 will be fully closed between Reservoir and Pipeline from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Detours will be in place.

Replacing the Pipeline bridge — along with those at Monte Vista and Benson avenues — is one facet of what Caltrans calls the “60 Swarm,” a roughly $157.5-million effort that also entails replacing deteriorating pavement along the roadway in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

